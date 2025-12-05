30th Annual Teddy Bear Toss Powered by ENMAX December 7th

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen are set to play in the franchise's 30th annual Teddy Bear Toss powered by ENMAX on Sunday, December 7th at 4:00 p.m. MT. The Calgary Hitmen are proud to partner with ENMAX for another season.

"The Teddy Bear Toss is one of those events that truly bring our community together and it's inspiring to see how much joy and support it generates," said Sheri Primrose, Chief Financial Officer, ENMAX. "We're very thankful to the Calgary Hitmen, the fans and our incredible ENMAX volunteers, who will collect and sort the bears, for helping make a real difference and spreading warmth to thousands of families this holiday season."

With bear requests at an all-time high, the Hitmen looking to break their current record of 29,635 bears from the 2018-19 season by collecting 30,000 bears. "It's a big task, but as an organization we make it our goal every year to meet the request for bears. We are calling on the community and hockey fans to come together to help us in our mission of breaking our record in honour of the 30th Annual Teddy Bear Toss." says Amy Bontorin, Manager, Calgary Hitmen Business Operations.

The bears will be donated to over 60 local agencies this holiday season. Fans are asked to bring a new or gently used small or medium sized stuffed toys to toss onto the ice when the Hitmen score their first goal against the Wenatchee Wild. The bears will then be stored overnight courtesy of Driving Force.

The Calgary Hitmen will be back at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday, December 8 from 7:30 -10:00 a.m. for Teddy Bear Distribution where organizations will come to collect their bears. The team will then head out to deliver bears in person to the Alberta Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House.

Tickets are still available for this year's Teddy Bear Toss at HitmenHockey.com/tickets. Press level seating is now open.







