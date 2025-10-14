Winterhawks Surge past Hitmen

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen wrapped up their three-game homestand Monday afternoon, welcoming the Portland Winterhawks to the Scotiabank Saddledome. It was a close contest, with Calgary coming up just short, falling 3-2.

Goaltender Aidan Hesse made his first WHL start, turning aside 26 shots to earn third star of the game. Brandon Gorzynski opened the scoring at the five minute mark of the first period, burying a one-timer off a setup from Landon Amrehin below the goal line. Portland responded later in the frame with a power play marker from Will McLaughlin to even things up at one.

Kale Dach restored the Hitmen lead in the second with a breakaway goal, but the Winterhawks answered again as Ryan Miller tied the game late in the period. The third remained deadlocked until Jake Gustafson gave Portland its first lead of the afternoon with just over five minutes left in regulation. Despite a strong late push from Calgary, the comeback fell short, sealing the 3-2 final.

Calgary now has a three-day break before returning to action in Lethbridge to face the Hurricanes for the fourth time this season on Friday, Oct. 17. Game time is 7:00 p.m. at VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It's then back to Scotiabank Saddledome to host the Spokane Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 19 in a 2:00 p.m. start. It will be another Sunday Funday in the 'Dome presented by Brookfield Residential featuring the Hitmen $6 Happy Hour all game long, $3 sips and snacks plus the post game family skate. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets.







