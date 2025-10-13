T-Birds Tamed by Wild

WENATCHEE, Wash. - Brock England scored once and added an assist but the Seattle Thunderbirds lost a 7-3 decision to the Wenatchee Wild at the Town Toyota Center Sunday. Seattle is back in action next weekend with a pair of home games at the accesso ShoWare Center. Friday at 7:05 p.m. they host the Prince George Cougars. Saturday the Wild are the opposition with a 6:05 p.m. start.

Playing in their third game in as many days against a rested opponent, the Thunderbirds (3-4-0-0) ran into penalties problems in the first period and fell behind. The Wild opened the scoring with a power play goal at 9:58. Seattle took another penalty but ended up tying the game on England's shorthanded goal, assisted by Antonio Martorana at 12:27. It was England's team-leading 5th goal of the season.

The T-Birds took yet another penalty and Wenatchee regained the lead for good at 15:10. Then, with the teams skating four aside, the Wild tacked on a third goal in the final half minute of the opening period.

The second period began with the T-Birds assessed still another minor penalty and Wenatchee's power play capitalized once again, making it 4-1 less than two minutes into period two. Then, just passed the midway point of the middle period the Wild made it 5-1.

"We had to kill too many penalties within the first twenty minutes of the game which is not what we wanted," said head coach Matt O'Dette of the slow start.

Seattle showed a spark of life in the third period, scoring twice within a 16-second span to close to within 5-3. Matej Pekar scored with England assisting at 8:49 and at 9:05 Colton Gerrior picked up his first of the season with an assist to Brendan Rudolph.

"That's encouraging," commented O'Dette of the third period pushback. "We're never going to be a team that lies down."

But the Wild responded, making it 6-3 at 14:20 then added an empty net goal at 16:06 to stymie the Seattle comeback attempt.

"It's been a bit of a Murphy's Law to the start of our season," stated O'Dette. "With the travel, some suspensions and guys not being here, that's just the reality of it. But it's up to us to work through the adversity."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

Simon Lovsin served game three of his league imposed five game suspension. He is eligible to return October 24th when the T-Birds travel to Prince George.

The Thunderbirds continue to play without Braeden Cootes, who is currently in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks. Additionally Radim Mrtka is currently assigned to the Buffalo Sabres AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans.







