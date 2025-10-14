Vees Fall in Overtime
Published on October 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees saw their four game winning streak snapped when they fell 3-2 in overtime to the Victoria Royals on Monday afternoon at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The Vees drop to 5-2-2 with the defeat but have points in six straight contests.
The Royals got out to a quick start on Monday controlling a large portion of the play early on in the game. Wyatt Danyleyko wired a shot over the glove of starting goaltender AJ Reyelts 3:25 in to make it 1-0. That would be all the scoring in the first period.
The Vees dominated the second half of the second period with pressure from each line. Tristan Petersen was able to outwork a defender at the back post to even the game 1-1 at 15:24 mark of period two for his second of the season. Penticton would then take their first lead of the game at 18:15 when Brady Birnie made a beautiful move in, alone on goal to cash in his fourth of the season to make it 2-1 heading into the third period.
It was a tightly contested third period but the Royals were able to get the equalizer on a shot that squeezed under the arm of Reyelts from Jacob Schwartz to tie the game at the 10:06 mark of the period.
This game would need overtime and at the 1:10 mark of the extra frame Heath Nelson was able to work his stick free at the side of the net to pot the game winning goal giving Victoria the 3-2 overtime victory.
The Vees penalty kill went a perfect four-for-four on the afternoon while not being able to score on their lone powerplay.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 29
Royals- 31
Scoring:
Vees- Tristan Petersen, Brady Birnie
Royals- Wyatt Danyleyko, Jacob Schwartz, Heath Nelson
Power Plays:
Vees- 0/1
Royals- 0/4
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts- 28/31
Royals- Ethan Eskit - 27/29
Up Next: The Vees will continue their homestand Friday night at 7:00PM when they host the Everett Silvertips at the SOEC.
