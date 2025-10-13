Wenatchee Wild Forward Joudrey Announces NCAA Commitment to Quinnipiac University

Published on October 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild forward Caelan Joudrey

HAMDEN, Conn. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that forward Caelan Joudrey has committed to continue his hockey career at Quinnipiac University, an NCAA Division I university and member of ECAC Hockey, following the conclusion of his WHL career.

A native of Airdrie, Alberta, Joudrey is in his second full season with the Wild, with 80 WHL games under his belt and 20 points thus far, including an assist in the early stages of this season. A third-round selection by the Winnipeg ICE in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, he scored his first two goals in back-to-back games shortly after his 16 th birthday during the 2023-24 season. Joudrey also earned a roster spot in the 2023 WHL Cup for Team Alberta, earning a hat trick in the semifinals of the tournament and a four-point showing in the title game, and earned a slot in in Canada's Under-17 National Development Camp last summer.

"Quinnipiac is one of the best schools for hockey and development," said Joudrey. "They have a great culture and a good group of coaches that want the best for their players."

The Bobcats have become a mainstay on the national college hockey scene since joining ECAC Hockey in 2005, winning nine of the conference's last 13 regular-season titles, and qualifying for 10 NCAA tournaments since 2013. The program has reached the Frozen Four three times and has reached the finals each time, breaking through for its first NCAA championship in 2023. 11 former Bobcats have gone on to the NHL, including Devon Toews, who won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.

Joudrey becomes the fifth player with the organization to announce an NCAA Division I commitment since Canadian Hockey League players were granted NCAA eligibility last November.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Caelan Joudrey on his commitment to the NCAA Division I hockey program at Quinnipiac University, and look forward to his further contributions to the Wild family in the 2025-26 season.

