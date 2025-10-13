Game Day Hub: October 13 at Calgary

Published on October 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving in Alberta with a matinee matchup against the Calgary Hitmen at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday, October 13 at 12:00 p.m. PT.

Puck Drop: 12:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB

Uniforms: White

Last Time Out

Despite 31 shots on frame, the Portland Winterhawks fell to the Medicine Hat Tigers by a final score of 5-0 on Saturday night. Medicine Hat opened the scoring just 29 seconds into the first period and kept the pressure on throughout the game. The Tigers tallied three goals in the first, added another in the second, and one more in the third to secure the win.

Making his WHL debut for Portland, Cruz Chase stopped 32 shots. The Airdrie, Alberta product previously played for the Calgary Canucks in the AJHL before joining the Hawks on September 22nd.

Double Trouble

Not one, but two Winterhawks celebrated their first WHL goals in Friday night's win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Rookie brothers Sam and Finn Spehar each lit the lamp for the first time in their WHL careers, both scoring in the third period. According to team historian Andy Kemper, the Spehar brothers are the first set of siblings to score in the same game for the Winterhawks since twins Troy and Trevor Pohl accomplished the feat during their stint with the team from 1986-88.

Sam's milestone came off a hard-earned play by Nathan Brown, who capitalized on a turnover by Hurricanes goaltender Koen Clever. Brown quickly fed the puck to Sam at the top of the crease for a tap-in, extending Portland's lead to 8-4.

Finn followed shortly after, capping off the scoring with the team's ninth goal. A shot from Jordan Duguay created chaos in front of the net, and Finn pounced on the loose puck, slipping it five-hole on Clever to seal a memorable night for the Spehar brothers.

Hitmen Watch

The Calgary Hitmen are coming off a 4-2 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Led by 38 saves from goaltender Eric Tu, winger Rylan Ng banked two points in the win including what proved to be the game winning goal just two minutes into the third period.

In previous history, the two teams have met three times in the last five years with Calgary having the upper hand with a 2-1 record against Portland.

The Hitmen are led offensively by Andrei Molgachev, who has tallied six points (3G, 3A) in six games. The Magnitogorsk, Russia native currently leads the team in goals with three. Recent addition Harrison Lodewyk has made an immediate impact since arriving via trade from the Prince Albert Raiders on October 2. The Alberta native has picked up four assists in just three games with Calgary.

Calgary has been rotating goaltenders through the early part of the season, with both Eric Tu and Anders Miller appearing in three games apiece and each earning two wins. Tu got the nod on Friday night and delivered a strong performance, posting a 2.36 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage so far this season.

Happy Canadian Thanksgiving

On behalf of the Winterhawks organization, we wish all our Canadian fans a restful and joyful holiday. We're so thankful for your support! Enjoy the day with family, good food, and some Winterhawks hawkey!

50 Years of Hawkey

The Portland Winterhawks are set to Commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey on home ice! Don't miss the home opener on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. PT presented by Chick-fil-A, as we take on the Saskatoon Blades at the newly renovated Glass Palace. After five weeks on the road, we'll be excited to return and celebrate this milestone season with an unforgettable night of hockey and fan-filled festivities. This is more than a game - it's a full-blown party, and you won't want to miss a moment!

Fans in attendance on October 25 will get the first look at the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, revealed in alphabetical order during our home opener. Throughout the season, we'll spotlight the list in groups of 10, leading up to the grand reveal of the Top 10 Winterhawks on March 7, 2026.

