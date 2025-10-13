Silvertips Acquire Goaltender Anders Miller in Trade with Calgary

Published on October 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired 2006-born goaltender Anders Miller from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and Lethbridge's 2029 fifth-round pick.

Miller, a native of Anchorage, AK, appeared in 22 regular season games for the Hitmen last season, logging a 13-4-2 record with a .909 save percentage and a 2.34 goals-against average. He recorded a 19-save shutout against the Moose Jaw Warriors in his third game on Dec. 1, 2024. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound netminder also started 10 playoff games for the Hitmen, picking up a 7-3 record with a .902 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average.

"Anders has regular season and playoff games at our level under his belt," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "This trade gives us an experienced goalie tandem for the rest of the season. We're excited to add him to our group."

Prior to joining the Hitmen, Miller spent the first half of the 2024-25 season with the AJHL's Lloydminster Bobcats, where he was 6-3-0 with a .919 save percentage and a 1.98 goals-against average. Previously, he backstopped the Sioux Falls Power 18U AAA to a 27-12-1 record with a .910 save percentage and a 2.79 goals-against average in 2023-24. The Power earned a berth in the USA Hockey 18U National Championship tournament and a T1EHL 18U title that season.

The Everett Silvertips have re-assigned 2008-born goaltender Finn Werner to his affiliate club in a corresponding move.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.