Oil Kings Host Hurricanes for Thanksgiving Matinee

Published on October 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back in action this afternoon as they welcome the Lethbridge Hurricanes to Rogers Place.

Edmonton is 6-2-0-0 on the year after a 4-1 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday afternoon, 12 different players recorded a point that night as the Oil Kings have now won four of their last five games. In the early going this season, 13 players have scored at least one goal, and just one skater is yet to record at least a point for the Oil Kings so far.

Gavin Hodnett will look to continue his four-game point streak, while Andrew O'Neill looks to stay hot after goals in back-to-back games.

The Oil Kings will look to get their powerplay going as the man advantage is running at just 10.5% in October (2/19), but on the flip side, the penalty kill is at 92% in the month.

On the other side, the Hurricanes are 2-7-0-0 on the season and have lost back-to-back games after losses to Portland and Red Deer on Friday and Saturday. They're 1-4-0-0 in the month of October.

Offensively, the Hurricanes are led by Shane Smith and Luke Cozens who both have 11 points in the early season for the Hurricanes.

Today is the first of eight meetings between the two clubs as last season the Oil Kings were 4-3-0-1 against Lethbridge. Landon Hanson was the leader offensively with eight points, including six goals in eight games. Ethan Simcoe was also excellent in net in five appearances against Lethbridge, going 3-2-0-0 with a .918 save percentage.

Game time at Rogers Place is 12 noon and fans are encouraged to bring boxes of pasta or mac and cheese to use as noisemakers, and donate them to Edmonton's Food Bank after the game.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.