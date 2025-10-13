Portland Unveils 50th Anniversary Leadership Group, Ryan Miller Named Team Captain

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today, October 13, its leadership group for the 50th Anniversary 2025-26 season, headlined by captain Ryan Miller. The alternate captains are Carter Sotheran, Alex Weiermair, and Tyson Yaremko. Miller becomes the 50th captain in Portland Winterhawks history.

Miller, 18, enters his third season with Portland after serving last season as an alternate captain in the team's leadership group. He became the first 17-year-old Winterhawks skater to wear the 'A' in over 20 years. A native of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Miller appeared in 50 games during the 2024-25 campaign, where he produced a career-high in goals (16), assists (15), and points (31). He then added another 13 points (4G, 9A) in the 2025 WHL Playoffs, and helped the Winterhawks make the Western Conference Finals for the second-straight year. At the 2025 NHL Draft, the Pittsburgh Penguins selected him in the fifth round, 130th overall. So far, through seven games, the 6-foot, 180-pound centerman has registered one goal and six assists.

Sotheran, 20, now in his fourth season in the Rose City, was named an alternate captain for the second consecutive year. The longest currently-tenured Winterhawk has appeared in 205 regular-season games since being selected in the fifth round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. Following the 2025 WHL Playoffs, where the 6-foot-5 defenseman had 15 points (6G, 9A) in 18 games, Sotheran earned an invitation to the Vegas Golden Knights Training Camp. Sotheran has averaged a point per game (1G, 4A) since his return to Portland.

Weiermair, 20, is in his first full campaign with the Winterhawks after leaving the University of Denver in December 2024. The Los Angeles, California, native hit the ground running with a goal and an assist in his WHL debut. In 41 contests, Weiermair netted 21 goals and 25 assists before adding another 23 points (10G, 13A) in the 2025 WHL Playoffs. At the 2025 NHL Draft, the Vegas Golden Knights selected the 6-foot-1, 207-pound centerman in the sixth round (186th overall). Weiermair picked up right where he left off last season. Through five games, he's scored two goals and three assists.

Yaremko, 20, has been named an alternate captain for his overage season with the Winterhawks. Portland acquired the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native from the Swift Current Broncos in August 2023. Prior to a season-ending injury in December 2024, Yaremko was having a career year on the scoresheet with 14 goals and 16 assists in just 35 games. The left-shot forward is getting closer to a return and has continued to be a positive influence off the ice with his teammates.







