Blazers Edge Pats 4-3 in Overtime

Published on October 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Kamloops, B.C. - The Regina Pats battled back from a two-goal deficit to take the lead in the third period, but the Kamloops Blazers stormed back late and prevailed 4-3 in overtime on Sunday night at the Brandt Centre.

Kamloops opened the scoring midway through the first period, as Nathan Behm blasted a shot from the left circle past Kelton Pyne at 12:22 to give the Blazers a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Early in the second period, the Blazers doubled their advantage when Tommy Lafreniere fired home a shot just as a five-on-three power play expired. The Pats responded quickly, however, as Julien Maze worked his way through the slot and lifted a backhander over Logan Edmonstone just 90 seconds later to cut the deficit to 2-1 heading into the third.

Regina carried the momentum into the final frame, tying the game at 4:54 when Zachary Lansard forced a turnover and beat Edmonstone over the shoulder. The Pats then grabbed their first lead of the night at 10:39, with Caden Brown burying a loose puck in front to make it 3-2.

Kamloops refused to go away, as Jordan Keller evened the score at 18:21, converting a cross-ice feed from Behm to force overtime.

In the extra frame, Lafreniere struck again, walking down the middle and ripping home the game-winner at 2:12 to lift the Blazers to victory.

Final shots were 36-32 in favour of the Pats. The Pats went 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Blazers finished 1-for-5. Kelton Pyne made 28 saves in the loss, while Logan Edmonstone turned aside 33 shots to earn the win for Kamloops as they broke a four game skid.

JUST NOTES

Kelton Pyne made his first start since Sept. 26, stopping 28 of 32.

Maddox Schultz picked up an assist, giving him four helpers in as many games.

Julien Maze grabbed two points (1G-1A), giving him a team leading nine points in seven games (4G-5A).

The 36 shots on net today were the most by the Pats this season.

FINAL: Kamloops Blazers 4, Regina Pats 3 (OT)

THE GOALS

First Period

Blazers 1-0 - #29 Nathan Behm (6) scores. Assists: #2 JP Hurlbert at 12:22

// Hurlbert streaked across the line and quickly fed the puck to the left circle, where Behm's long-range blast beat Pyne's pad to open the scoring.

Second Period

Blazers 2-0 - #16 Tommy Lafreniere (3) scores. Assists: #9 Joaquin Geras, #2 JP Hurlbert at 0:41

// Just as the Blazers' five-on-three power play expired, Lafreniere ripped the puck home from the far circle to extend the lead.

Pats 2-1 - #72 Julien Maze (4) scores. Assist: #44 Matt Paranych at 2:12

// Maze worked his way across the slot and lifted a backhander over the blocker of Logan Edmonstone to get Regina on the board.

Third Period

Pats 2-2 - #57 Zachary Lansard (3) scores. Assists: #19 Maddox Schultz, #36 Brayden Smith at 4:54

// Lansard stripped a Blazers defender of the puck and fired it over Edmonstone's shoulder to tie the game.

Pats 3-2 - #27 Caden Brown (3) scores. Assists: #55 Ephram McNutt, #72 Julien Maze at 10:39

// Brown battled to the front of the net and found a bouncing puck just outside the crease before lifting it home to give the Pats their first lead.

Blazers 3-3 - #22 Jordan Keller (5) scores. Assists: #29 Nathan Behm, #2 JP Hurlbert at 18:21

// Behm walked down to the left circle and sent a cross-ice pass to Keller, who one-timed the puck home to tie the game late.

Overtime

Blazers 4-3 - #16 Tommy Lafreniere (4) scores. Assists: #2 JP Hurlbert, #31 Logan Edmonstone at 2:12

// Lafreniere walked right down the middle and ripped a shot past Kelton Pyne to complete the comeback for Kamloops.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 10 - 14 - 12 - 32

Blazers: 8 - 12 - 11 - 36

Power Plays

Pats: 0/3

Blazers: 1/5

Goaltending

Pats: Kelton Pyne - 28 saves on 32 shots

Blazers: Logan Edmonstone - 33 saves on 36 shots

COMING UP

The Regina Pats are set to begin a busy stretch of games, starting with their second meeting of the season against the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday, October 17 at the Art Hauser Centre.

Regina then returns home on Saturday, October 18 for a matchup against the Brandon Wheat Kings at the Brandt Centre, with puck drop set for 6:00 p.m.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.