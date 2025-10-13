Game Preview: Vees vs Royals

Published on October 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees are in search of their fifth straight win when they host the Victoria Royals on Monday afternoon at 2:00PM from the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees picked up a 5-3 comeback victory over the Kelowna Rockets Saturday night at the SOEC battling back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to keep their winning streak intact. Matteo Danis earned his third career WHL hat-trick and first with the Vees. He now sits at four goals on the season.

The Royals were also last in action Saturday night, falling to the Everett Silvertips 2-1 in overtime. Victoria has played Everett in three straight games, losing all three. The Royals sit 3-2-2 on the season entering Monday afternoon's battle.

There will be meat draws courtesy of IGA all game long this afternoon. Don't forget to bring your helmets and skates as there will be a post-game skate with the team immediately following today's action.

Following this afternoon's game, the Vees are back in action Friday Oct. 17 when they host Landon DuPont and the Everett Silvertips for what could be a battle of the top two teams in the WHL's Western Conference so far this season.

Vees Player to Watch: Callum Stone: Stone registered three primary assists on Saturday against the Rockets and has been a force alongside his D-partner Ethan Weber this season.

Fast Fact: The Vees (4.25) and the Royals (4.28) are both top three in goals per game in the West so far this season so it should be an exciting battle at the SOEC this afternoon.

HEAD TO HEAD: The Vees are 0-1-0 against the Royals. These two teams met in the Vees first WHL game with Ethan Eskit stealing the show in the Royals net on their way to a 5-0 victory over Penticton.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 11 points (4g, 7a)

Brittan Alstead- 9 points (6g, 3a)

Ryden Evers- 8 points (4g, 4a)

Brady Birnie- 8 points (3g, 5a)

Diego Johnson- 7 points (5g, 2a)

Royals:

Roan Woodward- 14 points (8g, 6a)

Hayden Moore- 11 points (4g, 7a)

Miles Cooper- 8 points (4g, 4a)







