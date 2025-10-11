Hitmen Double-up on Tigers, 4-2

Published on October 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen continued their homestand with a strong 4-2 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Goaltender Eric Tu delivered a stellar performance, stopping 38 of 40 shots, to propel his team to back-to-back wins.

The opening frame saw Calgary strike first as Andrei Molgachev converted a feed from overage forward Harrison Lodewyk to give Calgary a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. Medicine Hat evened the score midway through the second period with Bryce Pickford finding the back of the net on the power play, but Calgary quickly responded less than three minutes later when Shaun Hildebrant restored the lead with his second of the season.

In the third period, Rylan Ng extended the lead with his second goal of the campaign before Schaffer Gordon-Carroll brought Medicine Hat back within one. Calgary sealed the win moments later as Caine Wilke found space in the slot and slipped a shot five-hole to make the final 4-2. Calgary was strong on faceoffs going 74% in circle, with Lodewyk leading the way finishing the night at 86%. Calgary has now improved their season record to 4-2-0-0, sitting two points back of first in the Central Division.

Calgary's homestand wraps up on Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 13 at 1:00 p.m. in the first visit in two seasons from the Portland Winterhawks. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets. Calgary will then visit Lethbridge on Friday, Oct. 17 to face the Hurricanes for the fourth time this season before returning home to host the Spokane Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 19 in a 2:00 p.m.







