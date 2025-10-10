Warriors Acquire Petersen from Hurricanes

Published on October 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have traded prospect Cole Dupuis and a 7th-round pick in 2026 to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for 2008-born forward Chase Petersen.

"We are excited to add Chase to our program," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "Chase will give us more depth in the future." The product of Mossbank, Saskatchewan, was a second-round pick of the Lethbridge Hurricanes at the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

During the 2023-2024 season with the Moose Jaw Winmar AAA Warriors, Petersen tallied nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points through 27 games.

So far this season with the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Petersen has tallied two assists through five games.

