Americans Claim Connor Dale off Waivers from Swift Current

Published on October 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory today announced the team has claimed 2005-born forward Connor Dale off waivers from the Swift Current Broncos.

"With a long-term injury to Grady Martin, we felt that adding a veteran forward could only help our group," said Tory. "Connor plays an up-tempo game and will add to our forward group."

Dale, from St. Albert, Alberta, is off to a strong start with the Broncos this season with two goals and three assists in five games.

Originally drafted in the ninth round, 190th overall, in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Dale has appeared in 167 career WHL games to date recording 51 points (17-34-51). He has played with Winnipeg, Vancouver, Calgary and Swift Current.

The Americans would like to welcome Dale and his family to the organization.







