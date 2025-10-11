Stronger Defensive Effort Earns Wheat Kings First Victory Of Season Over Vancouver

A much better defensive effort combined with their usual dose of power play offense gave the Wheat Kings the result they deserved against the Vancouver Giants. After a challenging start, they rallied to earn their first win of the season.

Luke Mistelbacher, Nicholas Johnson, Chase Surkan, and Brady Turko all scored, and Filip Ruzicka made 18 saves in the win as the Wheat Kings downed the Giants 4-3.

"Obviously the first ten didn't go the way we wanted to but I really liked our pushback," said Wheat Kings head coach and GM Marty Murray. "We got a little careless with the puck and they capitalized, but after we got through that first ten I liked our last 50 minutes."

It was a tough opening to the first period for the Wheat Kings. First, Aaron Obobaifo broke in with speed and wrapped the puck around the Wheat Kings' net for the first goal of the game. Then, Ryan Lin let a quick shot go from the point that Jakob Oreskovic tipped in to make it 2-0.

The top line gave the Wheat Kings their first response. Cameron Allard fed the puck up ice to Jaxon Jacobson, who lifted a saucer pass over to Mistelbacher at the right circle for a quick snapshot finish.

After a power play that generated plenty of chances, the Wheat Kings tied the score at even strength. Johnson through the puck out front for Caleb Hadland, and while Hadland was stopped, he freed up a rebound for Johnson, who made no mistake in close.

With Obobaifo off for slew footing, the Wheat Kings took full advantage of the double-minor. Jacobson walked in from the left circle and spotted Surkan back door, putting it on his tape for another power play goal.

In the back half of the double minor, Brandon struck again. Hadland settled the puck behind the net and waited for an opening, spotting Turko in the slot and sending him a pass right in the wheel house. Turko blasted it off the post and in for the 4-2 lead.

Though they dominated the third period positionally, the Wheat Kings surrendered the only goal of the final frame. While on a penalty kill, the Giants forechecked in desperation and forced a turnover, which Ty Halaburda fed out front to Lin for a shorthanded goal.

That, however, was as close as the Giants got. The Wheat Kings locked things down from there and took their first victory of the season by a 4-3 count. They get to celebrate for not even two full days as they host the Swift Current Broncos on Sunday afternoon at 4:00.







