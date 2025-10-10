Chiefs Host Wild Friday Night for Sturm Heating Clothing Drive Benefiting Teen & Kid Closet
Published on October 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Wenatchee Wild Friday night in the Sturm Heating Clothing Drive benefiting Teen & Kid Closet. Support our neighbors in need this season by donating new or gently used winter clothing at the main entrance. With special thanks to Sturm Heating & Air Conditioning, all donated items will benefit Teen & Kid Closet, a local nonprofit that provides children warm clothing for free. Fans who donate items will receive a team store discount coupon as a thank you!
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.
PROMO: Sturm Heating Clothing Drive benefiting Teen & Kid Closet presented by 92.9 ZZU
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
