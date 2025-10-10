Chiefs Host Wild Friday Night for Sturm Heating Clothing Drive Benefiting Teen & Kid Closet

Published on October 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Wenatchee Wild Friday night in the Sturm Heating Clothing Drive benefiting Teen & Kid Closet. Support our neighbors in need this season by donating new or gently used winter clothing at the main entrance. With special thanks to Sturm Heating & Air Conditioning, all donated items will benefit Teen & Kid Closet, a local nonprofit that provides children warm clothing for free. Fans who donate items will receive a team store discount coupon as a thank you!

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.

PROMO: Sturm Heating Clothing Drive benefiting Teen & Kid Closet presented by 92.9 ZZU

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.