Campion Nets First Career WHL Goal, Chiefs Tame the Wild with 4-0 Win

Published on October 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs' Caden Campion on game night

Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs were back in action on Friday night for the first matchup of the season against U.S. Division foe, Wenatchee. Friday night marked the Sturm Heating Clothing Drive, supporting Teen and Kid Closet. Fans were encouraged to donate winter gear at the game, to benefit local area youth and families this winter season.

It was a busy first period, with a number of penalties called and the Chiefs jumping out to a two-goal lead. Not only was Spokane 4/4 on the penalty kill in the first, but it was Will McIsaac getting a short-handed goal to take a 1-0 lead at 11:30. Sam Oremba chipped ahead a loose puck with Will McIsaac racing down the ice and slotting the puck far post for his second of the season.

Later in the first it was Owen Martin with a fantastic dish across the goalmouth to Sarkenov who clipped it in for his first of the season.

Mathis Preston continued the onslaught in the second period, firing home his fifth of the season off a bank pass from Will McIsaac. Coco Armstrong was later credited with an assist on the play as well, and the Chiefs would take a 3-0 lead to the third period.

Defensemen and first year WHL player Caden Campion added the icing with a slapshot from the left dot to make it 4-0 at 8:57. Brody Gillespie and Smyth Rebman picked up the assists on Campion's first career WHL goal.

Spokane was perfect on the penalty kill in Friday's win, going 5/5 with McIsaac scoring the team's first shorthanded tally of the season. The Chiefs outshot Wenatchee 38-24 with Carter Esler earning his second career shutout and second in his four starts so far this season. Through his four starts, the Chiefs' 2023 first round pick is 3-1 with a 1.00 GAA and 0.966 save percentage.

Up next Spokane will hit the road for six straight road games, starting in Seattle on Saturday night to face the Thunderbirds. From there the Chiefs will head on their longest road trip of the season, playing five games against the Eastern Conference's Central Division. Watch all Chiefs road games for FREE on VictoryPlus or listen at the Home of the Chiefs, 103.5 The Game.

The next Spokane Chiefs home game is set for Sunday, October 26th against the Everett Silvertips for Delta by Marriott Hotels Night. Doors open at 4 PM with a special Sunday puck drop at 5 PM.

