Game Preview: Game 7 at Hitmen

Published on October 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the second of eight matchups between the two central division teams this season. The Tigers had a record of 7-0-1-0 against the Hitmen in the 2024-25 regular season. Gavin McKenna (8G, 8A) led the team with 16 points in the series. Medicine Hat faced off against Calgary for the first time this season on Saturday, October 4th in Co-op Place. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (2G, 1A) and Yaroslav Bryzgalov (1G, 2A) led the team with three points each in the 7-1 win over the Hitmen.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Calgary 2 (Mar 23 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 4 (Dec 29 2024) OT

Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Jan 18 2025) SO Calgary 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 30 2024)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 0 (Jan 17 2025) Medicine Hat 4 @ Calgary 3 (Oct 30 2024) SO

Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Dec 30 2024) Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Oct 23 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Calgary

5-1-0-0 3-2-0-0

Central - 1st Central - 3rd

East - 2nd East - 7th

Home - 4-0-0-0 Home - 2-1-0-0

Away - 1-1-0-0 Away - 1-1-0-0

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Calgary

47-17-3-1 45-17-3-3

Central - 1st Central - 2nd

East - 1st East - 2nd

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 26-6-1-1

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 19-11-2-2

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Oil Kings 5-2 on Wednesday, October 8th in Co-op Place to take the top spot in the central division. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (2G, 1A) led the team with three points in the matchup. Dayton Reschny, Jonas Woo, and Misha Volotovskii also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Jordan Switzer had another great night in net, stopping 25 of 27 shots on goal.

2025-26 Tigers Regular Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Three Players Tied (4) Wins - Jordan Switzer (4)

Assists - Markus Ruck (6) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.920)

Points - Three Players Tied (7) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.22)

PIMs - Bryce Pickford (13)

Plus/Minus -Jonas Woo (+13)

2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Noah Davidson & Kadon McCann (3) Wins - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (1)

Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Save % - Cruz Chase (.950)

Points - Liam Ruck (6) GAA - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer (2.00)

PIMs - Kyle Heger (8)

Plus/Minus - Seven Players Tied (+4)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Power Play: 19.1%

Penalty Kill: 83.3%

Special Teams (Pre-Season):

Power Play: 31.6%

Penalty Kill: 70.0%

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-1st)

Jonas Woo - 1 (T-1st)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-3rd)

Jonas Woo - 1 (T-3rd)

Kadon McCann - 1 (T-3rd)

Liam Ruck - 1 (T-3rd)

Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-3rd)

First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-1st)

Kade Stengrim - 1 (T-10th)

Kadon McCann - 1 (T-10th)

Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-10th)

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 1 (T-10th)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-1st)

Noah Davidson - 1 (T-5th)

Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-5th)

Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-5th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +13 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +12 (T-2nd)

Kadon McCann - +6 (T-10th)

Liam Ruck - +6 (T-10th)

Misha Volotovskii - +6 (T-10th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.22 (9th)

Save Percentage Jordan Switzer - 0.920 (T-9th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 4 (T-1st)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Misha Volotovskii 3 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 2 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Dayton Reschny 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Niilopekka Muhonen 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Misha Volotovskii 3 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 2 Game Goal Streak - 4 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes

Bryce Pickford 200 Career Penalty Minutes 198 Career Penalty Minutes

Liam Ruck 50 Career Points 48 Career Points

Bryce Pickford 10 Career Power Play Goals 9 Career Power Play Goals

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Carter Casey First Career Shutout 0 Career Shutouts

Gavin Kor First Career Game Played 0 Career Games Played

Gavin Kor First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Tyson Moss First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Riley Steen First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Roster Makeup: 27 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 16 Forwards

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Sullivan, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Ryan-Mackay, Steen

2009 Ruptash, Warrener

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Edmonton Oil Kings 5-2 W VS Portland Winterhawks - Sat. Oct 11 7:00PM (MDT)

VS Calgary Hitmen 7-1 W VS Spokane Chiefs - Tue. Oct 14 7:00PM (MDT)

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-2 W @ Victoria Royals - Sat. Oct 18 6:05PM (PDT)

VS Saskatoon Blades 4-1 W @ Vancouver Giants - Sun. Oct 19 4:00PM (PDT)

@ Swift Current Broncos 6-3 L @ Prince George Cougars - Wed. Oct 22 7:00PM (PDT)







