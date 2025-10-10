Hurricanes Acquire Dupuis and Pick from Warriors for Petersen

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced the acquisition of 2008-born forward Cole Dupuis and a seventh-round draft pick in the 2026 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for 2008-born forward Chase Petersen.

Dupuis, 17, was originally undrafted in the WHL Draft. The Brandon, MB, product has appeared in seven regular season games with the Estevan Bruins of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League collecting two points (1g-1a) along with six penalty minutes. Last season, he skated in two games going pointless with the Northern Manitoba Blizzard for the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

In 2024-2025, Dupuis appeared in 47 regular season games with the Brandon Wheat Kings U18 team amassing 68 points (35g-33a) along with 24 penalty minutes. He added an additional 10 points (7g-3a) with 14 penalty minutes in eight post- season games. Dupuis finished second in Wheat Kings scoring while finishing tied for the team lead in goals last year.

Over parts of three seasons with the U18 Wheat Kings, he totaled 81 points (39g-42a) along with 90 penalty minutes in 92 regular season games.

Petersen, 17, was originally drafted in the second-round (23rd overall) by the Hurricanes in the 2023 WHL Draft. The Mossbank, SK, product appeared in five games this season with the Hurricanes collecting two assists. In his career, Petersen had skated in 58 regular season games totaling five points (3g-2a) along with 33 penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the'Canes, Petersen spent the 2023-2024 season with the Moose Jaw Warriors U18 team totaling 23 points (9g-14a) along with 36 penalty minutes in 37 regular season games.

"We would like to thank Chase for his contributions to the Hurricanes in his time. He's been a great teammate and is a good person and we wish him nothing be the best in Moose Jaw, " said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt.

