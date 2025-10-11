Wild Kill All Six Spokane Power Plays, But Chiefs Score 4-0 Win Friday

Published on October 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Spokane Chiefs' Brody Gillespie and Wenatchee Wild's Josh Fluker in action

(Wenatchee Wild) Spokane Chiefs' Brody Gillespie and Wenatchee Wild's Josh Fluker in action(Wenatchee Wild)

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild penalty kill hasn't faltered much in the early goings of the 2025-26 Western Hockey League season. Friday night against the Spokane Chiefs, one of the league's best penalty-killing units got a little better - however, the offense never quite came together against the defending Western Conference champions, as the Chiefs prevailed 4-0 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

The game's first goal came on a Wenatchee power play, as Sam Oremba popped up the puck for Will McIsaac to carry through neutral ice, and McIsaac's left-wing shot hit the net on Cal Conway's glove side at 11:30 of the first for a 1-0 Spokane lead. With 3:44 to go in the period, the Chiefs struck again in transition, as Owen Martin found Assanali Sarkenov for a one-time tap-in at the net for a 2-0 lead at the break.

Halfway through the contest, a McIsaac pass came rink-wide to Mathis Preston, who buried a slap shot from the right-wing circle to put the Chiefs ahead by three going to the final period. With 11:03 left in the game, Caden Campion scored his first WHL goal from the left wing, on a one-timer from Brody Gillespie.

The penalty-killing units combined to finish perfect on 11 chances, as McIsaac led the Chiefs offense with a goal and an assist. Spokane netminder Carter Esler picked up his second shutout of the young season with 24 saves, and Conway took his first regulation loss despite stopping 34 Chiefs shots. Spokane climbed back to .500 for the season with a 3-3-0-0 record, while the Wild moved to 0-4-1-1.

Wenatchee enjoys a Saturday off before returning to home ice Sunday for their Daddy/Daughter Night against the Seattle Thunderbirds, and their latest Fred Meyer Sunday Funday promotion. The opening puck drop at Town Toyota Center is slated for 4 p.m.

Tickets for next Sunday's game and all regular-season home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.