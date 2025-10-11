Tigers Fall, 4-2, to Hitmen

Published on October 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers took on the Hitmen in the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday night. Medicine Hat last faced off against Calgary on Saturday, October 4th in Co-op Place and walked away with a commanding 7-1 victory.

The first frame had plenty of action in both ends but it was the Hitmen who broke the ice with the first goal of the game at 2:56. Andrei Molgachev was the goal scorer for Calgary. The Tabbies managed to put 16 shots on goal in the first period, but failed to get anything past the hot Hitmen goaltender. Jordan Switzer faced 10 shots in the first period and made some tough saves to keep the game close.

The two teams continued their back and forth play in the second frame with both teams putting up 11 shots on goal. Bryce Pickford tied the game with a one-timer on the power play at 10:21. Markus Ruck and Jonas Woo picked up the helpers on Pickford's fifth goal of the season. The Hitmen responded with a goal from Shaun Hildebrandt at 13:00, and carried their 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

Calgary extended their lead just 2:01 into the third period with a goal from Rylan Ng. The game continued to have a physical tone, leading to power plays and penalty kills for both teams. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll extended his goal streak with a power play tally at 9:35. Markus and Liam Ruck connected to get the puck behind the Hitmen netminder, and Gordon-Carroll crashed the crease to make sure it crossed the line. Caine Wilke would net an insurance goal for the Hitmen at 10:26, and the Hitmen would finish with a 4-2 win. Switzer finished the night with 25 saves on 29 shots for the Tigers.

Special Teams:

PP: 2/4 - 50.0%

PK: 4/4 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Eric Tu (.938SV%, 2.00GAA) - Calgary

Rylan Ng (1G, 1A) - Calgary

Shaun Hildebrandt (1G) - Calgary

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (1G)

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, October 11th in Co-op Place against the Portland Winterhawks. Tickets are available at the door or at Tixx.ca.







