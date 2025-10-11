Rockets Fall, 3-1, to Thunderbirds

Published on October 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Seattle Thunderbirds' Ashton Cumby and Kelowna Rockets' Dawson Gerwing and Owen Folstrom on game night

(Kelowna Rockets) Seattle Thunderbirds' Ashton Cumby and Kelowna Rockets' Dawson Gerwing and Owen Folstrom on game night(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets came up short in a physical 3-1 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday night at Prospera Place.

GAME SUMMARY

Seattle opened the scoring midway through the first period, capitalizing on a transition rush with a quick snipe that beat goaltender Harrison Boettiger bar-down. The Rockets generated several high-quality chances of their own, ringing multiple shots off the post but were unable to solve Thunderbirds netminder Marek Sklenicka.

Seattle extended their lead on the power play early in the third period before Mazden Leslie (1) blasted home his first goal in a Rockets uniform from the blue line to cut the deficit in half. The Thunderbirds sealed the game with an empty-net goal in the final minutes.

Tensions flared late, resulting in a series of fights and a thunderous hit from Dawson Gerwing, who sent a Seattle defender through the glass on a charging penalty.

Boettiger made 28 saves in his first home start and was named the second star of the game.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots: Kelowna 36 | Seattle 31

Power Play: Kelowna 1/6 | Seattle 1/4

Faceoffs: Kelowna 31 | Seattle 24

UP NEXT

The Rockets are back in action tomorrow night in Penticton for a 6:05 pm matchup against the Vees for the third time this season at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Fans can catch the game live for free on Victory+ or listen live on 104.7 The Lizard.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.