Warriors Down Rebels

RED DEER, Alta. - The Warriors survived a comeback attempt by the Red Deer Rebels to put themselves back in the win column.

Early in the first period, Red Deer was assessed a minor penalty for hooking. On the man-advantage. After Matthew Hutchison stopped the Rebels on a breakaway chance, to keep the game scoreless through the first five minutes, the Warriors headed to their first penalty kill of the game.

Casey Brown sent home the Warriors first shorthanded goal of the season to put the Warriors ahead just under six and a half minutes into the period. The Warriors were able to hold off the Rebels on the power play to keep them off the board.

The Rebels tied the game with a goal off the stick of Captain Talon Brigley with just over six minutes to play in the first period. Following a neutral zone turnover, Warriors' Captain, Lynden Lakovic was able to capitalize to put the Warriors back up by one.

The Warriors started the second period with just under a minute remaining on the slashing minor penalty to Connor Schmidt. After a successful penalty kill by the Warriors, the Rebels were able to capitalize on a rebound opportunity to tie the game again.

Following a hit to Hutchison behind the Warriors' net, the Warriors headed to the power play after the Rebels were assessed a penalty for goalie interference. Riley Thorpe capitalized on the man-advantage to once again give the Warriors the lead.

Kash Andresen sent home his first as a Warriors to give the Warriors a two goal lead with just over ten minutes to play. Also with his first goal as a Warriors, Steven Steranka was able to notch a goal against his former team and the Warriors found themselves up by three with less than eight minutes remaining.

Less than a minute later, Jaxon Fuder was able to tally his first of the game to bring the Rebels back within two.

The Rebels struck first in the third period to bring them back within one goal early in the third period. Following an interference call to the Rebels, the Warriors had another opportunity on the man-advantage. The Warriors were unable to capitalize and when back at even strength were assessed a tripping penalty to put them on the penalty kill. After some delay with the faceoff in the Warriors zone, Talon Brigley was assessed a minor penalty for face-off violation to send the teams to four-on-four.

Less than a minute into four-on-four, Kash Andresen was sent to join Brady Ness in the box and the teams played four-on-three.

The Warriors were able to hold off the Rebels and send home the empty net goal off the stick of Lynden Lakovic. Following Lakovic's empty net goal, multiple scrums broke out including Rebels goaltender, Peyton Shore and Moose Jaw goaltender, Matthew Hutchison.

The Warriors went 1 for 5 on the power play and 4 for 4 on the penalty kill. Matthew Hutchison made 31 saves on 35 shots. Peyton Shore and Chase Wutzke combined 17 saves on 22 shots.

The Warriors are back in action tomorrow afternoon in Edmonton. Follow along on Country 100 with James Gallo starting at 1:40pm.

