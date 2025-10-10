Eight Winterhawks Alumni Included on AHL Opening Night Rosters

Published on October 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is excited to recognize eight alumni named to American Hockey League rosters ahead of the 2025-26 season. These players continue to represent Portland's proud tradition of developing elite talent for the professional ranks.

PLAYER TEAM Years in Portland Drafted (Round-Pick)

Marek Alscher Charlotte Checkers 2021-24 2022 - FLA (3-93)

Luca Cagnoni San Jose Barracuda 2020-24 2023 - SJ (4-123)

Nick Cicek Calgary Wranglers 2017-21 Undrafted

Taylor Gauthier Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 2022 Undrafted

Cross Hanas Texas Stars 2018-22 2020 - DET (2-55)

Tyson Jugnauth Coachella Valley Firebirds 2023-25 2022 - SEA (4-100)

Gabe Klassen Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 2019-24 Undrafted

Derrick Poulliot Hartford Wolf Pack 2010-14 2012 - PIT (1-8)

Tyson Jugnauth is the latest Winterhawks alumni to turn pro after helping lead Portland to its second consecutive Western Conference Finals appearance in 2025. He was also on the 2024 team that made it to the WHL Finals with Luca Cagnoni (San Jose), Marek Alscher (Charlotte Checkers), and Gabe Klassen (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton).

On Friday, three former Winterhawks begin their American Hockey League season with Cross Hanas and his Texas Stars facing the Abbotsford Canucks at 7:00 CDT. Former Winterhawks captain Nick Cicek and the Calgary Wranglers battle the Colorado Eagles at 7:05 MDT. Coachella Valley and 2025 WHL Defenseman of the Year, Tyson Jugnauth, get their season underway at 7:00 PDT against the San Diego Gulls.

Luca Cagnoni and the San Jose Barracuda kick off a busy day of games on Saturday with a matchup versus the Bakersfield Condors at 3:00 PM PDT. Three Winterhawks alumni faceoff at 3:05 PDT as Derick Poulliot's Hartford Wolf Pack debuts against Gabe Klassen and Taylor Gauthier's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Charlotte Checkers and Marek Alscher drop the puck at the same time in a meeting with the Springfield Thunderbirds.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.