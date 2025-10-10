Game Day Hub: October 10 at Lethbridge

Published on October 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks kick off their Central Division swing through Alberta with their annual matchup against the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday, October 10 at 6:00 p.m. PT at the VisitLethbridge Centre.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PST

Venue: VisitLethbridge.com Arena - Lethbridge, AB

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

For the first time this season, Portland scored the opening goal, with Kayd Ruedig striking just 1:56 into the game. Max Pšenička lasered a one-timer for his first of the season to level the score at two headed into the first intermission. Kamloops took control of the second frame with two unanswered goals - including rookie JP Hurlbert's second of the night - to lead 4-2 early in the third.

Portland responded with three straight goals: Jordan Duguay added his first tally of the night, and Pšenička each netted their second of the game to tie it, and Jake Gustafson scored the game-winner as he notched his first WHL goal with 2:26 left. Duguay added an empty-netter to seal a 6-4 win.

Duguay (2G, 2A), Pšenička (2G, 2A), and Carsyn Dyck (3A) all set new career highs for points in a game.

Flight Report

Portland forward Ryan Miller has opened the season on a tear, recording a point in every game he's played. The Medicine Hat, Alberta native surpassed 50 career points as a Winterhawk last week in Penticton and now leads the team with 6 points through 5 games, tied with second-year forward Jordan Duguay.

Carter Sotheran and Alex Weiermair are nearing big moments with the Winterhawks. Veteran blueliner Sotheran is just two points shy of 100 career points in a Portland sweater across 203 WHL regular-season games. Weiermair, meanwhile, is one tally away from hitting the 50-point mark in his WHL career.

Hurricane Watch

Portland and Lethbridge face off just once each season, with the Winterhawks owning a perfect 3-0 record in their last three meetings. The last time Portland visited Lethbridge, they flew past the Hurricanes with a 3-1 victory.

The Canes enter the night with a 2-5-0-0 record and are coming off a tight 3-2 win over the Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday night. The team is led by veteran forward Shane Smith, who joined the team in early October of last season after being acquired from the Medicine Hat Tigers. The Cessford, Alberta native is maintaining a point per game, and has tallied 8 points (4G, 4A) in seven games played this year. Four-year winger Luke Cozens also sits with a team-high 8 points (3G, 5A)

50 Years of Hawkey

The Portland Winterhawks are set to Commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey on home ice! Don't miss the home opener on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. PT presented by Chick-fil-A, as we take on the Saskatoon Blades at the newly renovated Glass Palace. After five weeks on the road, we'll be excited to return and celebrate this milestone season with an unforgettable night of hockey and fan-filled festivities. This is more than a game - it's a full-blown party, and you won't want to miss a moment!

Fans in attendance on October 25 will get the first look at the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, revealed in alphabetical order during our home opener. Throughout the season, we'll spotlight the list in groups of 10, leading up to the grand reveal of the Top 10 Winterhawks on March 7, 2026.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.

Western Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025

