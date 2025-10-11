Broncos Fall to Blades in First Meeting of the Season

Published on October 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos dropped a 4-1 decision to the Saskatoon Blades on Friday night in what was a competitive and fast-paced game to open their season series.

The Broncos started strong, capitalizing early on a power play opportunity when Anthony Wilson buried a goal at 2:22 of the first period. Jace McFaul and Noah Kosick picked up the assists on what was Wilson's third of the season, giving Swift Current a promising start.

Saskatoon answered quickly. Just under four minutes later, Zach Olsen evened the score for the Blades with help from Cooper Williams and Hayden Harsanyi. Then, less than two minutes after that, Olsen struck again-this time with what would stand as the game-winning goal-assisted by Harsanyi and Jack Lavallee. The quick turnaround gave Saskatoon a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

The second period saw no scoring, but both teams continued to trade chances. Broncos goaltender Aiden Eskit, making just his second WHL start, held his ground under pressure, stopping all 11 shots he faced in the frame and finishing the night with 31 saves on 35 shots.

In the third, the Blades began to pull away. Cooper Williams added an insurance marker at 11:38 to give Saskatoon a two-goal cushion. A few minutes later, Rowan Calvert extended the lead to 4-1. Tyler Parr and Tristen Doyle earned the assists on the Blades' final goal of the night.

Despite the scoreline, the Broncos were not without their chances. They matched Saskatoon shot-for-shot in the opening period and showed flashes of strong puck movement and zone pressure throughout the game.

Head Coach Dean DeSilva noted after the game, the team is continuing to work toward finding consistency in their play.

"At times we played well but other times we showed our age," said DeSilva. "We went after loose pucks and battled with one hand and stopped moving our feet. Against a fast team like Saskatoon, you have to shorten your shifts, keep your feet moving, and battle with two hands on your stick."

Swift Current finished the night 1-for-5 on the power play and successfully killed off all five of Saskatoon's man-advantage opportunities. The Broncos also had the edge in the faceoff circle, winning 35 draws to the Blades' 26.

With the loss the Broncos record sits at 4-3-0-0, they will look to regroup ahead of their next game on Sunday, October 12, when they take on the Brandon Wheat Kings at Assiniboine Credit Union Place.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.