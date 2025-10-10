Warriors Head to Alberta for First Weekend Road Trip of the Season

Published on October 10, 2025

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







RED DEER, Alta. - The Warriors are on the road for their first road trip through Alberta this season.

Last game, the Warriors overcame a two-goal deficit to tie the game with under ten minutes to play. In overtime, Swift Current Broncos' forward, Hudson Darby, scored the game-winner, handing the Warriors their third loss of the season. Their record sits at 3 - 2 - 1.

Rookie defenceman, Colt Carter, leads the Warriors with four goals and four assists through six games. Carter has failed to record a point in only two games so far this season. Also with eight points on the season is veteran, Pavel McKenzie. McKenzie has tallied three goals and five assists through six games.

Since returning from Washington at the end of September, Captain Lynden Lakovic has registered at least one point in each game. He is tied for second place in goals scored and tied for fifth place in points.

The Red Deer Rebels are sitting in tenth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 1 - 5. Talon Brigley, Beckett Hamilton, and Keith McInnis lead the Rebels with one goal and three assists apiece through six games.

For all the action on the road, follow along on Country 100 or for free on Victory+ with James Gallo.







