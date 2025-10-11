Preview: Americans at Cougars - October 11, 2025
LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans rallied late, but came up short in a 5-3 loss to the Everett Silvertips at home on Sunday. Trailing 4-1 with a little over seven minutes to play, Cruz Pavao and Tomas Racz scored under two minutes apart to get the Americans within one, but they couldn't pull even before an empty-net goal to seal the 5-3 final. Racz's goal was his first WHL goal while Carter Kingerski, David Krcal and Alex Laing all recorded their first WHL assists.
VS PRINCE GEORGE: Tonight is the first of four meetings between the Americans and Cougars in 2025-26. The two teams are going to play each other three consecutive times starting tonight, as they play again at 2:00 tomorrow afternoon before facing off next Satuday in Kennewick. The season series wraps up November 29 in Tri-City. Last season the Americans went 1-2-0-1 against the Cougars
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars
Cash Koch (2-2-4) Jett Lajoie (5-3-8)
Charlie Elick (2-2-4) Kooper Gizowski (4-4-8)
Jake Gudelj (0-4-4) Brock Souch (2-6-8)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars
Power Play - 21.0% (4/19) Power Play - 32.1% (9/28)
Penalty Kill - 70.6% (12/17) Penalty Kill - 92.0% (23/25)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
