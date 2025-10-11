Preview: Americans at Cougars - October 11, 2025

Published on October 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans rallied late, but came up short in a 5-3 loss to the Everett Silvertips at home on Sunday. Trailing 4-1 with a little over seven minutes to play, Cruz Pavao and Tomas Racz scored under two minutes apart to get the Americans within one, but they couldn't pull even before an empty-net goal to seal the 5-3 final. Racz's goal was his first WHL goal while Carter Kingerski, David Krcal and Alex Laing all recorded their first WHL assists.

VS PRINCE GEORGE: Tonight is the first of four meetings between the Americans and Cougars in 2025-26. The two teams are going to play each other three consecutive times starting tonight, as they play again at 2:00 tomorrow afternoon before facing off next Satuday in Kennewick. The season series wraps up November 29 in Tri-City. Last season the Americans went 1-2-0-1 against the Cougars

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars

Cash Koch (2-2-4) Jett Lajoie (5-3-8)

Charlie Elick (2-2-4) Kooper Gizowski (4-4-8)

Jake Gudelj (0-4-4) Brock Souch (2-6-8)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars

Power Play - 21.0% (4/19) Power Play - 32.1% (9/28)

Penalty Kill - 70.6% (12/17) Penalty Kill - 92.0% (23/25)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media:Twitter » Facebook » Instagram







Western Hockey League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.