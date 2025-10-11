High Octane Offense Carries Hawks Past Hurricanes on Friday Night

Nathan Brown and Nathan Free scored twice, Sam and Finn Spehar netted their first-career WHL goals, as the Hawks weathered an early Hurricanes' storm with five unanswered goals, and soared their way to a 9-4-win Friday night.

Game #6: Portland (9) vs. Lethbridge (4)

SOG: POR (37) - LET (25)

PP: POR (4/6) - LET (1/4)

Saves: Štěbeták (21) - Cleaver (28)

SCORING:

POR - Nathan Brown (2) from Will McLaughlin and Kyle McDonough (power play)

LET - Logan Wormald (3) from Shane Smith and Luke Cozens

LET - Hudson Kibblewhite (5) from Shane Smith and Luke Cozens (power play)

POR - Nathan Free (4) from Ryan Miller and Carter Sotheran

POR - Alex Weiermair (2) from Carter Sotheran and Cole Slobodian*

LET - Nathan Maloney (1) from Gavin Lesiuk and Hudson Kibblewhite

POR - Nathan Brown (3) from Jake Gustafson and Kyle McDonough (power play)

LET - Logan Wormald (4) from Tomas Malinek and Shane Smith

POR - Carter Sotheran (1) from Finn Spehar and Alex Weiermair*

POR - Nathan Free (5) (power play)

POR - Kayd Ruedig (2)

POR - Sam Spehar (1) from Nathan Brown

POR - Finn Spehar (1) from Jordan Duguay and Cole Slobodian

*After an official scoring correction is applied

GAME SUMMARY:

The Portland Winterhawks opened the scoring in Lethbridge at the 5:23 mark of the first period, as Will McLaughlin's shot from the point made its way through traffic and was tipped in front by Nathan Brown for his third goal of the season. Hurricanes' forward Logan Womald responded with the equalizer just before the nine-minute mark, then the 'Canes struck again only seven seconds before the end of the period to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

The tables turned quickly, as the Hawks tied it up 42 seconds into the middle frame when Nathan Free cashed in his first of the night off a one-timer from the right circle that made its way through traffic to beat the Lethbridge netminder Koen Clever's short side. 45 seconds later, a sharp-angle shot from defenseman Carter Sotheran rang off the right post and landed on Alex Weiermair's tape, where he muscled home the bouncing puck to restore the lead and make it 3-2. This primary helper from Sotheran proved to be his 100th career point in the Western Hockey League. The back-and-forth action continued as Nathan Maloney netted his first of the season for the Hurricanes to tie things up again. But it wasn't long before Nathan Brown's strong net-front presence paid off once more as he buried the rebound from a centering shot by Jake Gustafson for his second of the game, giving Portland a 4-3 edge.

Just over two minutes later, Wormald answered with his second of the night for the 'Canes at 10:33 to level the score once more at four each. Sotheran eventually broke the deadlock at the 12-minute mark, slotting home his first goal of the season as he stick handled on the blue line and skated down the middle before firing a shot bar down. The Winterhawks held a narrow 5-4 lead heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation.

Portland opened the third period with a wave of offense, starting with Nathan Free going coast to coast before ripping a laser over the glove of Clever to give Portland some breathing room. Second-year defenceman Kayd Ruedig followed up with his second of the season, sneaking a sharp-angle shot inside the near post to make it 7-4.

Chaska, Minnesota, native Sam Spehar then netted his first WHL goal after Nathan Brown forced a turnover behind the Hurricanes' net and centered a perfect pass for Spehar to tap home, extending the lead to four. The scoring was capped by his younger brother Finn Spehar, who also tallied his first WHL marker by burying a rebound five-hole on Clever to bring the total to nine.

After a dominant third-period showing, the Winterhawks skated away with a convincing 9-4 victory in Lethbridge.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks continue their trip through the Central Division as they face off with the defending WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers at Co-op Place Saturday night at 6:00 pm PST. Then, they head to the Saddle Dome on Monday to square up with the Calgary Hitmen in a matinee match-up on Canadian Thanksgiving.

