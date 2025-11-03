November 3 - Canes Chatter

Published on November 3, 2025

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes continue a four-game homestand on Wednesday against Daxon Rudolph and the Prince Albert Raiders at 7:00pm before hosting the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday at 7:00pm! Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Canadian Tire Teddy & Toque Toss Tickets: Tickets for the 29th annual Canadian Tire Teddy and Toque Toss are now available at either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge. With a purchase of a minimum $16.00 teddy or toque at Canadian Tire, fans will receive a ticket to the game. The Teddy and Toque Toss will take place on Friday, December 5th when the Hurricanes welcome the Wenatchee Wild at the VsitiLethbridge.com Arena.

Hurricanes Suite Auction: Enjoy a game night experience in the Lethbridge Hurricanes suite on Tuesday, December 16th when the 'Canes welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Bidding will be open until Sunday, November 9th at 12:00pm. Bid today for your'Canes Suite experience by visiting https://www.32auctions.com/canessuitedec16

CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge: The Lethbridge Hurricanes in partnership with the WHL and CHL will host the 2025 CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge on Wednesday, November 26th at 6:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Season Ticket holders for the 2025-2026 Hurricanes season will receive a complimentary ticket to the game, restrictions apply - information has been distributed to season ticket holders. Individual game tickets for the event are now on sale can be purchased online by visiting: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/PROSPECT. The Canadian Hockey League roster has been announced for the game.

Single Game Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are available for $25.00 for adults and $15.00 for a youth (3-17). Additionally, discounted prices for groups of 10-or-more are available along with five, ten and 18-game flex packs can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/LH.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player (aged 6-12) to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge. (The 7 thPlayer must have complete set of hockey gear and be able to skate independently)

Save-On Food Family Pack: Bring the whole family to a Hurricanes game this season with the Save-On Foods Family Pack! For just $70 you will receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets to the game. Purchase today by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Wednesday, October 29th - 8-6 Loss vs. Edmonton Oil Kings: The Hurricanes opened a four-game homestand on Wednesday with a wild 8-6 defeat to the Edmonton Oil Kings at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Luke Cozens had a career-high four points (2g-2a) in the game while Hudson Kibblewhite, Logan Wormald, Carsen Adair and Owen Berge scored in the game. It was Lethbridge's fourth-straight loss.

Saturday, November 1st - 4-3 OT Win vs. Tri-City Americans: Lethbridge ended their four-game losing streak on Saturday with a 4-3 overtime win over the Tri-City Americans. Shane Smith scored twice, including the overtime winner - his third of his career - while Hudson Kibblewhite and Carsen Adair added the others. Koen Cleaver made 26-saves in the win. The Hurricanes improved to 2-6-0-1 at home and 4-12-0-1 on the season while lifting to 1-1-0-1 against US Division opponents this year.

Wednesday, November 5th - vs. Prince Albert Raiders (7:00pm): The Hurricanes continue their homestand on Wednesday when they welcome Daxon Rudolph and the Prince Albert Raiders at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Last year, the'Canes posted a 3-1-0-0 record against the Raiders. It will be the first of a seven-game road trip for Prince Albert while the third of a four-game homestand for Lethbridge.

Friday, November 7th - vs. Brandon Wheat Kings (7:00pm): Lethbridge ends a four-game homestand on Friday as they welcome the Brandon Wheat Kings at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The Hurricanes are 0-1-0-0 against the Wheat Kings this season after suffering a 7-0 loss in Brandon on October 25th - it marked the fourth time in the last nine regular season meetings that Lethbridge was shutout by Brandon. It will mark the second of four meetings on the year between the 'Canes and Wheaties.

Saturday, November 8th - at Swift Current Broncos (6:00pm MT): The'Canes will open a stretch of seven- straight road games on Saturday as they visit the Swift Current Broncos at 6:00pm MT at the InnovationPlex. Lethbridge posted a 3-1-0-0 record against Swift Current las year. The Hurricanes are 7-4-1-0 in the last 11 head-to-head meetings against the Broncos dating back to the 2023-2024 season.







