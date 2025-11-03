Dean's Four Goals in Three Games Earns WHL Rookie of the Week Award

Published on November 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - Edmonton Oil Kings forward Dylan Dean was red hot this week, helping him earn the WHL's Rookie of the Week Award.

The first-year forward out of Maple Grove, MN, USA scored four goals, and added two assists for six points across the Oil Kings three victories this week.

First, Dean scored two goals, including the game winner and added one assist on Wednesday night as the Oil Kings defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 8-6. On Saturday, Dean scored a powerplay marker in Edmonton's 6-1 win over Medicine Hat to keep the Oil Kings atop the Central Division.

Then on Sunday, in Edmonton's 8-4 comeback win over the Swift Current Broncos, Dean had a goal, ultimately the game winning goal, and an assist as Edmonton improved to 12-4-1-1 on the season.

Dean, originally the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 U.S. Prospects Draft is now up to eight goals and five assists for 13 points in 16 games with the Oil Kings.

