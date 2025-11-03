Curran, Dean, & Tu Recognized in WHL Weekly Awards for November 3, 2025

Published on November 3, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Edmonton Oil Kings forward and Colorado Avalanche prospect Max Curran has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 2.

Curran, a 19-year-old product of Prague, Czechia, and the 2024-25 WHL Scholastic Player of the Year, tallied 10 points (3G-7A) and a plus-6 rating in three games as the Oil Kings went 3-0-0-0 this past week.

The 6-foot-3, 187-pound centre started his week with three assists in an 8-6 road win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday, October 29. Curran logged the primary assist on a goal by Luke Powell, which gave Edmonton a 2-0 lead only 3:02 into the first period. Later in the opening period, Curran set up Poul Andersen to make it 4-2. Curran finished his work 39 seconds into the second period, adding another assist on Dylan Dean's first goal of the game, putting the Oil Kings ahead 6-3. Curran went on to be named second star of the game.

Curran continued to make an impact on the scoresheet in a resounding 6-1 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers, recording two points (1G-1A) Saturday, November 1, at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Avs prospects gave the Oil Kings a 3-0 lead with a power-play goal 15 seconds into the second period. He added a power-play assist midway through the third period as the Oil Kings dispatched their Central Division rivals from Medicine Hat.

Thanks, in part, to an explosive five-point (2G-3A) effort from Curran, the Oil Kings exploded for eight goals for the second time this week, as they doubled up the Swift Current Broncos by an 8-4 score Sunday, November 2, at Rogers Place. After falling behind 4-1, Curran contributed an assist on a goal from defenceman Josh Lee late in the first period to kickstart an Oil Kings comeback. Next, Curran hit the back of the net 6:46 into the second period, pulling Edmonton back within one. On a third-period power play, it was Curran helping set up Dean for went on to stand as the game-winning goal. Curran then added his second goal of the night on another power-play opportunity to give Edmonton a 6-4 edge. He rounded out his career-high five-point performance with an assist on a late goal by Lukas Sawchyn.

With 18 points (4G-14A) in 16 games, last season's winner of the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy is third in scoring on the Oil Kings.

Acquired by the Oil Kings from the Tri-City Americans this June, Curran was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the fifth round (161st overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Originally selected by the Americans in the first round (39th overall) of the 2023 CHL Import Draft, Curran has collected 124 points (31G-93A) in 121 career WHL regular season games, including a career-best 74 points (22G-52A) in 65 games last season.

Coming out of the weekend, the Oil Kings (12-4-1-1) rank first in the WHL's Eastern Conference and Central Division.

Next up, Curran and the Oil Kings host the Red Deer Rebels (5-9-0-2) Wednesday, November 5 (7 p.m. MT) at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

OIL KINGS FORWARD DEAN NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Edmonton Oil Kings forward Dylan Dean has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Dean, a 17-year-old product of Maple Grove, Minn., recorded six points (4G-2A) in three games as the Oil Kings went 3-0-0-0 this past week. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Dean was named to NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List on October 20, given a 'W' rating for players projected to be sixth- or seventh-round picks.

The 6-foot-1, 179-pound centre started his week with a three-point (2G-1A) effort Wednesday, October 29, as the Oil Kings shut down the Lethbridge Hurricanes by an 8-6 margin. Dean logged his lone assist of the evening on a first-period goal by Poul Andersen, helping Edmonton to a 4-3 lead. The first-year forward tallied back-to-back goals 6:18 apart in the second period, pushing the Oil Kings in front by a 7-3 spread. Dean's second goal of the night went on to stand as the eventual game-winner in the high-scoring affair, and he was named third star of the game.

Dean started November on the right foot, collecting a power-play goal Saturday, November 1, in a 6-1 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers. Dean's goal came 1:21 into the third period and gave the Oil Kings a comfortable 4-0 lead that never came into question.

The Minnesota native kept rolling Sunday, November 2, chipping in with another two points (1G-1A) as the Oil Kings doubled up the Swift Current Broncos by a score of 8-4 at Rogers Place in Edmonton. After falling behind 4-1 in the first period, Dean set up Colorado Avalanche prospect Max Curran 6:46 into the second period to make it a 4-3 game. Once again taking advantage of a power-play opportunity, Dean then found the back of the net 3:09 into the third period, putting Edmonton in front 5-4. That tally went on to stand as the game-winning goal - Dean's second of the week.

Dean signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Oil Kings on June 30. He spent the 2024-25 season with the Long Island Gulls 16U AAA program.

Through 16 games to start his WHL career, Dean has secured 13 points (8G-5A) and a plus-6 rating, good enough to lead all Oil Kings rookies.

Coming out of the weekend, the Oil Kings (12-4-1-1) sit atop the WHL's Eastern Conference and Central Division.

Next up, Dean and the Oil Kings host the Red Deer Rebels (5-9-0-2) Wednesday, November 5 (7 p.m. MT) at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

HITMEN NETMINDER TU NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Calgary Hitmen netminder Eric Tu has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Tu, a 17-year-old product of White Rock, B.C., went 2-0-0-0 with a 1.51 goals-against average and .942 save percentage this past week, helping the Hitmen to three consecutive victories, including two road wins to open a six-game East Division road swing.

The 6-foot-3, 198-pound puckstopper started his week with a 30-save effort in a 3-2 overtime triumph Friday, October 31, against the East Division-leading Prince Albert Raiders. Tu was solid from start to finish, as the Raiders outshot the Hitmen by a 32-24 margin. He was named second star of the game for his effort.

Continuing east, Tu backstopped the Hitmen to a 3-1 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings on Sunday, November 2. The rookie goaltender turned aside 19 of 20 shots to backstop the Hitmen.

Tu is 6-1-1-0 with a 1.79 GAA, .938 SV%, and one shutout to start the campaign. He ranks among the WHL leaders in a variety of major goaltending categories, including GAA (first), SV% (first), wins (T-6th), and shutouts (T-3rd).

Selected by the Hitmen in the second round (31st overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Tu made his WHL debut during the 2024-25 season, going 7-5-2-1 with a 3.50 GAA, .877 SV%, and one shutout. In 24 career WHL regular season appearances, he is 13-6-3-1 with a 2.93 GAA, .898 SV%, and two shutouts.

Having collected points in six consecutive outings (6-0-1-0), the Hitmen rank third in the WHL's Central Division. Next up, Tu and the Hitmen (10-3-1-0) continue their East Division road trip Tuesday, November 4 (7 p.m. ST), when they visit the Regina Pats (5-8-1-1).

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees







Western Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.