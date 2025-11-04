Misha Volotovskii Named Labels Player of the Month for September/October

Medicine hat, AB - The Tigers announced Misha Volotovskii as the Labels Player of the Month for September/October on Sunday, November 2nd. Volotovskii was presented with a suit courtesy of Labels for Men ahead of the Tigers' matchup against the Americans on Sunday in Co-op Place.

Volotovskii led the team with eight goals in 15 games through September and October. He also managed to put up six assists for a total of 14 points.

The 2005-born Calgary, Alberta native is playing in his fifth season in the Western Hockey League. To date, he has appeared in 241 regular season WHL games, collecting 31 goals and 30 assists for 61 points.

Volotovskii was drafted in the fourth round (77th overall) in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft by the Saskatoon Blades. He was traded to the Tigers during the 2024-25 season, winning the WHL championship with the team and playing in the Memorial Cup. He has really emerged in his 20-year-old season and been a key piece in the team's success to this point as they sit at second in the Central Division.







