Late Goal from Schmidt Lifts Giants Past Cougars

Vancouver Giants right wing Ty Halaburda and defenceman Colton Alain (far right) deliver a blow

Langley, B.C. - Cameron Schmidt scored on a breakaway with under six minutes remaining in Sunday's contest to break a 1-1 deadlock and lift the Vancouver Giants past the visiting Prince George Cougars by a 2-1 score.

The win improves the Giants' overall record to 8-8-0-1, while the Cougars fall to 9-6-0-0.

Adam Titlbach had the other goal for Vancouver, who are now 6-2-01 in their last nine games. Burke Hood improved to 7-4-0 with a 19-save performance.

Jett Lajoie scored the lone goal for Prince George.

Titlbach opened the scoring for the Giants 6:24 into the opening period off the rush, after receiving a pass from Tyus Sparks on a 2-on-1.

Vancouver remained in control with a 1-0 lead in the second period, but couldn't extend it due to some fantastic goaltending from Joshua Ravensbergen, who made several notable saves, including stopping Titlbach on a penalty shot.

Prince George tied the game midway through the third after Lajoie shovelled home a rebound.

But at the 14:20 mark of the third, Schmidt found himself in behind the Cougars defence and made no mistake on the breakaway.

In the end, Vancouver allowed just 20 shots on net in the 2-1 victory.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 10/7/6 = 23 | PG - 7/5/8 = 20

PP: VAN- 0/1 | PG - 0/3

Face-Offs: VAN - 27 | PG - 29

3 STARS

1st: VAN - Cameron Schmidt - GWG, 4 SOG, +1

2nd: PG - Joshua Ravensbergen - 21 Saves on 23 Shots

3rd: VAN - Burke Hood - 19 Saves on 20 Shots

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Burke Hood (19 saves / 20 shots)

Prince George: LOSS - Joshua Ravensbergen (21 saves / 23 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"It was a great breakaway opportunity for him. We had a few throughout the game, so it was awesome to see him capitalize on that." - Giants Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson on Schmidt's game-winning-goal on a breakaway

"We give out the helmet in the room and [Hood] was the winner, so the boys realized it too. Hood had an incredible game." - Giants Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson on Hood's performance

UPCOMING

The Giants travel to Kennewick and Seattle next weekend, before hosting the Everett Silvertips on Monday.

Date Opponent Time Location

Friday, November 7 Tri-City Toyota Center 7:05 PM

Saturday, November 8 Seattle Accesso ShoWare Center 6:05 PM

Monday, November 10 Everett Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

