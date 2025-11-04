Giants Sign Goaltender Bryks to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Brian Johnson) Goaltender Oliver Bryks(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Brian Johnson)

Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are excited to announce the signing of 2009-born goaltender Oliver Bryks (Edmonton, Alta.) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Bryks, 16, was the Giants' 12th-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of Oliver," Giants General Manager Hnat Domenichelli said. "He is an elite goaltender with a bright future ahead. We look forward to his continued development and contributions to our organization here in Vancouver in the coming years."

Bryks played last season for the U18 AAA Edmonton Jr. Oilers in the Alberta Elite Hockey League, where he posted a .916 save percentage, 2.63 goals-against average and 10-5-3 record in 21 appearances.

The 6-foot-3 netminder made one preseason appearance for the Giants, stopping 23 of 24 shots in 27 minutes of action on Sept. 3 against Kamloops. He is suiting up this season for Delta Hockey Academy's U18 Prep team, where he has posted a 3-1-0 record, 3.14 G.A.A. and .878 SV% thus far.

In his WHL draft year in 2023-24, Bryks helped backstop Northern Alberta Xtreme (NAX) to a U15 Prep Championship in the CSSHL, after posting an 11-2 regular season record and 2-0 postseason record. In his 15 total appearances that season, he recorded a .927 SV%.

For his efforts, Bryks was named the U15 Prep Top Goaltender, in a year where he was teammates with current Giants forward Blake Chorney.

The Vancouver Giants extend a warm welcome to Oliver and the Bryks family.

