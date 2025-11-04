Swift Current Broncos Announce 2025-26 Leadership Group

Published on November 4, 2025

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce their leadership group for the 2025-26 season. Hudson Darby has been named the 36th captain in franchise history, while Marek Rocak, Tony Wilson, and Josh McGregor will serve as assistant captains.

Captain - Hudson Darby

"Hudson has been a tremendous asset to our program since he arrived in training camp. Hudson carries himself like a true professional and leader in every aspect of his day," said Broncos Head Coach Dean DeSilva. "Day in and day out, he is one of our hardest working and most focused players in games and practices, from how he prepares, communicates with staff and players, and how he leads both on and off the ice. His character and work ethic has earned the respect of his teammates and staff. We as coaches are pleased to name him the 36th captain in Broncos franchise history."

Assistant Captains - Marek Rocak, Tony Wilson, Josh McGregor

"Each of the Broncos' assistant captains brings a unique element of leadership and experience to the group," said DeSilva.

"Marek Rocak brings a steady, team-first approach to the Broncos' blue line. His commitment to preparation and his selfless play serves as a strong example for the team's young defensemen," DeSilva said. "Marek's off-ice habits and consistent play are models for our younger players, he's a doer who prioritizes team success over personal accolades and makes sacrifices to help the group grow."

"Tony has been outstanding in the room and on the ice since day one. He has a clear vision for the team's direction and inspires to lay the foundation for our young players in their development," DeSilva said. "Tony ensures all players feel involved and included in every aspect of the team. His experience and approachability will also help our young forwards throughout the season."

"Josh has been a quiet leader since day one. He brings a connection between the older and younger players. As a quiet leader, he is a good listener and identifies areas that young players may need somebody to lean on," said DeSilva. "This type of leadership creates an environment where every team member feels heard and valued."

"Leaders don't all have to be rah rah type players," DeSilva explained. "There are leaders that lead by example on or off the ice, leaders that ensure all players feel included and part of the team. They are players that are an extension of the coaching staff who hold everyone accountable. They are the big brothers to the younger players and being there with them through the grind of a long season."

"We had many players that have shown their leadership qualities. This group truly understands where we are within our development and play for the future," DeSilva added. "They strive to build the foundation, the pride and the expectations of what it means to be a Bronco during their time. While these players will start with letters on their jersey, I'm not closing the door to adding another letter to a player further through the season."

"I'm proud of our team and the leadership group that we have here. It's certainly not easy being a leader, and during this transition stage we are in, it's paramount to have quality people doing the heavy lifting," said Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie.







