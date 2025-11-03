Broncos Hot Start Fades in 8-4 Loss to Oil Kings

Published on November 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Swift Current Broncos came out flying on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Place, but a third-period push from the Edmonton Oil Kings turned what began as one of the Broncos' best starts of the season into an 8-4 loss.

The Broncos jumped out to a quick lead thanks to a power play marker from Noah Kosick at 5:27 of the first period, assisted by Jace McFaul and Zach Pantelakis.

Edmonton's Landon Hanson answered less than a minute later, but Swift Current regained momentum and took control of the opening frame. Pantelakis made it 2-1 with a sharp wrist shot on from the left side circle, followed by Hudson Darby's sixth goal of the year at 11:16, with helpers from Kosick and Josh McGregor. Just over a minute later, Sawyer Dingman extended the Broncos' lead to 4-1, capping off a dominant stretch of offensive pressure. The Oil Kings managed to narrow the gap before the intermission when Josh Lee scored at 17:56 to make it 4-2.

Edmonton began to tilt the ice in the second period, gradually building momentum and capitalizing on a pair of opportunities to tie the game heading into the third. From there, the Oil Kings started to push and capitalized on several Swift Current penalties as the game grew increasingly physical. The Broncos, whose battery was starting to drain, couldn't regain their rhythm while Edmonton poured on the pressure, scoring four unanswered goals in the final frame to secure the win.

It was a fiery game, with both teams showing plenty of intensity. The contest featured four fights and over 100 combined penalty minutes, keeping the Rogers Place crowd engaged from start to finish. Despite the final score, the Broncos' bench and coaching staff saw positives in the effort and unity displayed throughout the night.

"People will look at the score and the result and see one thing," said Broncos Head Coach Dean DeSilva. "When we as coaches look at this game, we see a true turning point where our players came together and stuck up for one another. I'm proud of how our players worked and played tonight."

Edmonton outshot Swift Current 45-22, including an 18-3 advantage in the third period. The Broncos went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Oil Kings converted twice on seven opportunities. Swift Current won the faceoff battle 35-32.

With the loss, the Broncos' record falls to 6-7-1-0. They'll look to bounce back on Wednesday, November 5, when they travel to Brandon to face the Wheat Kings.







