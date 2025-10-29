Broncos Look to Bounce Back on the Road in Alberta

Published on October 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos will look to get back in the win column this weekend as they head out on a two-game Alberta road trip following a set of back-to-back losses to the Prince Albert Raiders.

Saturday, November 1, 6:00 PM vs. Red Deer Rebels @ Marchant Crane Centrium (6:00 PM *start time subject to change)

The Broncos open the weekend on Saturday against the Red Deer Rebels. Puck drop is currently set for 6:00 PM, but the start time could be moved up to 3:00 PM if the World Series extends to a Game 7.

This will be the second of four meetings between the Broncos and Rebels this season. The two clubs met earlier this month in Swift Current, where the Broncos dropped a hard-fought 4-3 overtime decision on October 22. Over the past five seasons, the Broncos and Rebels have been evenly matched in Red Deer, with Swift Current holding a 5-5 record at the Centrium during that span.

Red Deer enters the week with a 4-9-0-1 record, sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference. Before hosting the Broncos, the Rebels will take on the Calgary Hitmen on Wednesday, October 29.

Sunday, November 2, 3:00 PM vs. Edmonton Oil Kings @ Rogers Place

The Broncos' weekend wraps up Sunday afternoon in the provincial capital as they face off against the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place. This marks the first of four meetings between the teams this season.

Last year, Swift Current posted a solid 2-1-0-1 record against the Oil Kings and have fared well historically, going 11-7-1-1 over the past five seasons, including a 4-4-1-1 mark in Edmonton.

The Oil Kings have been strong out of the gate this season with a 9-4-1-1 record, placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference. Edmonton will play two games earlier in the week before hosting the Broncos on Sunday.







