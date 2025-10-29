Chiefs Trade D Campion to Wenatchee in Exchange for 8th-Round Pick in 2029
Published on October 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have traded 2007-born defenseman Caden Campion to the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for a conditional eight-round pick in the 2029 WHL Prospects Draft.
"With having eight defensemen on our roster, this transaction will allow Caden an opportunity to access more ice time in Wenatchee," Spokane Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "We thank Caden for his time in Spokane and wish him all the best in Wenatchee."
Campion, who was signed in September after this year's training camp, played in six games this season after making his Western Hockey League debut on September 19 against the Kelowna Rockets. Campion logged his first WHL point with a goal against the Wild at home on October 10.
The move brings Spokane's roster down to 24 players, including 15 forwards, seven defenseman, and two goaltenders.
