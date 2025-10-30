Tigers & Supplement King Team up for Movember

October 29, 2025

The Tigers and Supplement King are proud to partner up this season to raise money and bring awareness to men's health issues through our Movember campaign.

Tiger players and Supplement King staff will be growing moustaches and collecting donations throughout the month of November to help raise awareness and invest in vital men's health initiatives. Movember is directed towards men's health issues with the focus on:

Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

The rate of male suicide is alarmingly high: in Canada, 3 out of 4 suicides are by men. Movember looks at mental health through a male lens, focusing on prevention, early intervention and health promotion. They're working towards a world where men take action to be mentally well and are supported by those around them.

Prostate Cancer

1 in 8 men in Canada will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Across Canada, there are more than 217,000 men living with and beyond prostate cancer. Many are dealing with serious side effects from treatment.

Testicular Cancer

Testicular cancer strikes early. It's the most common Cancer in young Canadian men.

Join us in helping support Movember's campaign to fund projects that will fundamentally change the way men in need are treated and supported.

You can follow along on our website and social media throughout the month of November for updates on our moustaches and fundraising.







