Tigers Drop Close Game 4-3 in OT to Americans

Published on November 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers took on the Americans for the first and only time this season on Sunday, November 2nd in Co-op Place. Medicine Hat topped Tri-City in their only matchup last season.

Playing in front of a home crowd for the first time since October 14th gave the Tigers a bit of a boost to start the game. Jonas Woo was the first to capitalize on the home crowd's energy with a goal at 7:41 in the first period. Woo picked up a loose puck and was able to put a wrist shot from the point past the Americans goaltender. Tri-City answered back with a goal of their own less than 2:00 later. Gavin Garland scored the tying goal at 9:33. Shots on goal were almost even in the first period, with the Tigers putting up six and the Americans seven.

Despite several high-danger scoring chances in the second period, the Tigers were left off of the scoreboard for the second frame. From loose pucks in the crease, to shot blocks on the goal line by the Americans, the Tigers had many opportunities to pull ahead, but the puck didn't seem to bounce their way. Tri-City would tie the game with a goal from Charlie Elick at 15:27. Medicine Hat managed to match their energy offensively, tying them in shots with each team gathering seven in the second frame. Although the Tabbies could not get on the scoreboard in the second period, they held the Americans to only one goal, keeping the game close at 2-1 going into the second intermission.

The third period was the most action-packed period with three total goals. Tri-City extended their lead to 3-1 with an early goal at 1:19 from Connor Dale. The Tigers only had two power plays in the game, but managed to capitalize on both with back-to-back power play goals in the third. The first came from Markus Ruck at 6:14 as he side stepped the defender and sent a wrist shot to the back of the net for his third of the year. Liam Ruck and Woo picked up the assists on the power play goal. The second straight power play goal for the tabbies came from the first star of the night as Woo found the back of the net once again. This time he picked up a rebound in the slot and put it home with a quick shot to tie the game 3-3. Markus Ruck and Bryce Pickford were in tight with Woo, and grabbed the helpers on the goal. After putting a staggering 13 shots on goal in the third, the Tigers had tied the game and were going to overtime.

Medicine Hat was given a double-minor at 19:21 in the third period, meaning they had 3:39 remaining on the penalty kill in the overtime period. Tri-City took full advantage of the 4-on-3 power play, spending most of the extra frame in the Tigers' end. Medicine Hat's overtime penalty kill unit of Woo, Veeti Väisänen and Kadon McCann held off the Americans for over two minutes, but Tri-City would score the game winner at 2:07. The Tigers couldn't manage to complete the comeback, but picked up a point nonetheless with a 4-3 overtime loss.

Special Teams:

PP: 2/2 - 100.0%

PK: 1/2 - 50.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Jonas Woo (2G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Carter Casey (27SH, 23SV) - Medicine Hat

Xavier Wendt (27SH, 24SV) - Tri-City

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Riley Steen

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, November 7th to take on the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Co-op place.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.