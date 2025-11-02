Big Game Bauer: Dumanski Seals OT Win in Seattle

KENT, WA - Big. Game. Bauer.

Bauer Dumanski's overtime heroics capped off a thrilling come-from-behind effort as the Prince George Cougars edged the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-3 in overtime, Friday night at the accesso ShoWare Center.

Kayden Lemire, Dmitri Yakutsenak, Carson Carels, and Dumanski all found the back of the net, while Josh Ravensbergen was outstanding between the pipes, turning aside a season-high 39 shots in the victory.

The Cougars wasted no time getting on the board, as Kayden Lemire buried his second of the season just 42 seconds into the opening frame. Seattle responded at 4:54 when Antonio Martorana scored on a rebound to even the score 1-1. The game remained tied after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Thunderbirds struck twice - the first coming off the shin pad of Brayden Holberton at 5:52, followed by Tai Riley's goal from the left circle at 13:57 to make it 3-1 Seattle. The Cougars clawed back late in the frame when Dmitri Yakutsenak pounced on a rebound at 15:20 to cut the deficit to one after 40 minutes.

The comeback continued in the third period. Carson Carels centered a pass intended for Terik Parascak, but the puck deflected off a Seattle defender and past goaltender Marek Sklenicka to tie the game 3-3. Neither team could find the winner in regulation.

In overtime, the captain sealed it. Terik Parascak fed Bauer Dumanski, who ripped a wrist shot over Sklenicka's shoulder and into the top corner to secure the Cougars' ninth win of the season.

"We felt it was really important to get our game back in order - our special teams back in order - and we did all of those things tonight," said Associate Coach Jim Playfair. "Our power play didn't score, but it generated a lot of momentum."

Full Interview with Associate Coach Jim Playfair

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/11/02040807/Jim-Playfair-Post-Game-Nov-2.mp3

The Cougars have a quick turnaround as they're back in action Sunday at 4:00 PM, taking on the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre.







