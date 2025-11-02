Game Preview: Vees at Royals

The Penticton Vees will look to sweep their two game weekend set in Victoria when they take on the Royals for the second straight day on Sunday at 2:00PM.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (8-5-2) used five different goal scorers on Saturday night to take down the Royals by a 6-3 score. Jacob Kvasnicka scored twice on the powerplay and is now tied for third in the WHL in powerplay goals with six. He also leads the Vees in points with 21 this season.

The Royals enter the game 7-4-3 on the year. It was the first time in eight games that Victoria didn't play in a one-goal contest last night. The six goals against is the second most they have given up all year.

Following tonight's game, the Vees return home to host the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday night at 6:30PM. They will unveil their third jerseys for the first time.

Vees Player to Watch: Ryden Evers: Evers sits in fourth place in the WHL in goals this season with 10 and is second on the Vees in points with 17 entering Sunday afternoon's clash.

Fast Fact: Nolan Stevenson sits in third in the WHL in assists by a defenceman with 11 this year.

HEAD TO HEAD: This will be the fourth meeting between the Vees and Royals. the Royals will come to the SOEC twice more to finish off the season series.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 21 points (8g, 13a)

Ryden Evers- 17 points (10g, 7a)

Brady Birnie- 15 points (5g, 10a)

Brittan Alstead- 15 points (8g, 7a)

Matteo Danis- 12 points (5g, 7a)

Royals:

Roan Woodward- 19 points (10g, 9a)

Hayden Moore- 18 points (6g, 12a)

Timofei Runtso- 13 points (3g, 10a)







