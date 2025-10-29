Vees Announce Total Tuesday

The Penticton Vees announced today Total Tuesday presented by Total Restoration on Tuesday, Nov. 18 against the Edmonton Oil Kings. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30PM.

For Total Tuesday, all single game tickets will be half price in the entire building (excluding premium seating). Tickets for the game will go on sale Thursday, Oct. 30 at 10:00AM at valleyfirsttix.com. Adult tickets will be $13 +GST, Senior tickets (endzone) will be $11 +GST, Youth ages 13-18 will be $5 +GST, and Children 12 & under will be free.

"This is a unique opportunity for fans to catch a Vees WHL game at a substantially discounted ticket price. For those South Okanagan residents who may not have attended a Vees game this year, this will be the best opportunity to bring the entire family." said Vees Senior Vice President Chris Laurie. "We'd like to thank Total Restoration for their support in helping us deliver this event."

The Vees will also be accepting cash and pet item donations or Critteraid's Spay and Neuter Program, more details on how you can donate to follow.

All children 12 and under are free to all Vees games. Free local children's tickets and discounted youth are courtesy of Peters Bros Construction.

*Free tickets for local children are available in person only at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.







