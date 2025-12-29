Game Preview: Vees at Rockets

Published on December 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees return from the holidays with an Okanagan matchup against the Rockets in Kelowna. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (16-9-4-3) took down the Prince George Cougars by a 5-2 score last time out and sit in third in the Western Conference as the team begins the unofficial second half of the season. Newly signed defenceman Charlie Michaud is expected to draw into the Vees lineup for the first time tonight against the Rockets.

The Rockets enter Wednesday's matchup 17-12-3-1 and in fifth place in the Western Conference. They are 6-4-0-0 in their last 10 games entering tonight's contest.

Vees Player to Watch: F Brady Birnie: Birnie picked up a hat-trick against the Cougars just before the break and now has 205 points in 299 career WHL games played and sits second on the team this season with 36 points.

Fast Fact: Brady Birnie will play in his 300th career game tonight against Kelowna.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the fifth of eight meetings between the Vees and Rockets. The Vees are 1-2-0-1 against the Rockets this season. They will next face off Saturday, Jan. 24 back in Kelowna.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Ryden Evers- 40 points (21g, 19a)

Brady Birnie- 36 points (10g, 26a)

Jacob Kvasnicka- 35 points (14g, 21a)

Brittan Alstead- 28 points (13g, 15a)

Matteo Danis- 27 points (14g, 13a)

Rockets

Shane Smith- 39 points (18g, 21a)

Carson Wetsch- 36 points (13g, 23a)

Tij Iginla- 27 points (13g, 14a)







