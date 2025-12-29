Cougars Return to Win Column with OT Thriller vs. Royals

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are back in the win column.

The Cougars snapped a three-game losing skid with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Victoria Royals on Sunday at the CN Centre. Kooper Gizowski scored the overtime winner, while Kayden Lemire and Jett Lajoie added goals in regulation. Alex Levshyn earned his sixth win of the season, stopping 22 of 24 shots.

The opening period featured an early highlight-reel goal from Kayden Lemire. After taking a feed from Dmitri Yakutsneak, Lemire broke in alone and slipped the puck through his legs before roofing it top corner on Ethan Eskit at 2:32 to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.

Victoria responded at 13:36 when Nolan Stewart fired a shot that found its way past Levshyn to tie the game at one. In the final minute of the period, Jett Lajoie restored the Cougars' lead at 19:28, legally kicking a loose puck into the net from outside the crease. Prince George carried a 2-1 advantage into the first intermission.

The Royals pushed the pace in the second period and generated several scoring chances, but Levshyn stood tall. Victoria eventually found the equalizer at 13:52, as Ludovic Perrault slipped a shot past the Cougars' netminder to make it 2-2 heading into the third.

With neither team able to break the deadlock in regulation, the game required overtime. Terik Parascak, Bauer Dumanski, and Kooper Gizowski combined on the winner, as Dumanski found Parascak, who then set up Gizowski in the slot. Gizowski made no mistake, snapping the puck top corner past Eskit to secure the Cougars' 23rd win of the season.

The Cougars return to action on Tuesday December 30th when they visit the Kamloops Blazers at the Sandman Centre at 7:00 pm.







