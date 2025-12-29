Woo, Kraft & Ruzicka Lead WHL Weekly Award Winners for Monday, December 29

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Jonas Woo has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 28.

Woo, a 19-year-old product of Winnipeg, Man., registered six points (1G-5A) in two games as the Tigers extended their season-long winning streak to 12 games with victories over the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Red Deer Rebels.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound right shot blueliner was involved in every Tigers goal, posting a career best five points (1G-4A) Saturday, December 27, as Medicine Hat bounced the Lethbridge Hurricanes by a 5-1 score at VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Woo started his night with secondary assists on even strength goals - one from Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll and the other from Ethan Neutens before setting up Montreal Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford for a power-play goal to make it 3-0 before the mid-point of the second period. Woo then made good on a power-play opportunity of his own, finding the back of the net for his 17th goal of the season to make it 4-0 with 7:37 to go in the second period. Before the second period came to a close, Woo grabbed another secondary assist on a power-play tally from 2026 NHL Draft-eligible forward Liam Ruck. Though Lethbridge spoiled the shutout effort in the third period, Woo was named first star of the game for his outstanding performance.

Woo extended his point-scoring streak to 10 games when he collected an assist Sunday, December 28, in a 7-4 triumph over the Red Deer Rebels. For the second consecutive night, the veteran rearguard was a catalyst to open the scoring, providing a primary assist on a power-play conversion from Liam Ruck a mere 4:39 into regulation.

In his second season in Medicine Hat, Woo is enjoying a career campaign. His 17 goals and 47 points both represent career highs. With 30 assists, he is well on his way to besting the career mark of 32 he set in 47 games with the Tigers in 2024-25. Woo's 47 points rank second among all WHL defencemen, trailing only teammate Pickford and his 49 points (27G-22A). He also trails only Pickford in goals among WHL defencemen. Woo's 30 assists rank third among all WHL defencemen, trailing Ryan Lin of the Vancouver Giants (35) and Grayson Burzynski of the Brandon Wheat Kings (32).

Though he didn't score shorthanded this past week, Woo is tied for tops among all WHL skaters with two shorthanded tallies this season. His plus-39 rating is tops among all WHL skaters.

In 28 games, Woo has only been held off the scoresheet on five occasions. His current 10-game point-scoring streak began Friday, November 28, and has seen the veteran defenceman register 24 points (6G-18A). Woo has enjoyed 13 multi-point games in 2025-26, including six games with at least three points.

Originally selected by the Winnipeg ICE in the first round (18th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Woo has notched 148 points (39G-109A) and a plus-96 rating in 231 career WHL regular season games. He was acquired by the Tigers from the Wild during the 2024 WHL Prospects, with 2005-born defenceman Reid Andresen and a 2025 third-round pick sent to Wenatchee in exchange.

In two seasons with the Tigers, Woo has posted 80 points (28G-62A) and a plus-77 rating. He played a vital role on Medicine Hat blueline during the 2025 WHL Playoffs, contributing 11 assists in 18 games to help the Tigers claim the Ed Chynoweth Cup. In 2023, he also patrolled the blueline for the ICE as they advanced to the WHL Championship, falling to the Seattle Thunderbirds. Over 58 career WHL playoff games, Woo has secured 18 points (1G-17A).

With a record of 24-6-3-2, the Tigers have won 12 consecutive games and rank first in the WHL's Eastern Conference. Woo and the Tigers return to action Tuesday, December 30 (7 p.m. MT), when they visit the Red Deer Rebels (10-18-2-2) at Marchant Crane Centrium.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 22, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs

WILD FORWARD KRAFT NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Wenatchee Wild forward Mason Kraft has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 28, 2025.

The 18-year-old product of Moorhead, Minn., registered four points (1G-3A) in two games as the Wild split a home-and-home series with the Spokane Chiefs this past weekend.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound centre started his week by scoring the game-winning goal in a 5-4 road win Saturday, December 27, at Spokane. Only 2:21 into the third period, Kraft took a feed from Luke Shcherbyna and made no mistake, firing a quick wrist shot to the back of the net from the faceoff circle to give Wenatchee a 5-3 lead at the time. The Chiefs pulled back within one late in the third period, and it was Kraft's seventh goal of the season that ultimately stood up as the game winner.

Kraft put his name back on the scoresheet with three assists Sunday, December 28, in a 4-3 loss versus Spokane. The Minnesota native contributed power-play assists on a pair of second period goals - one from Shcherbyna and the other from Josh Toll, as Wenatchee built a 2-0 lead at home. He then set up defenceman Boston Tait for the game-tying goal, though Sam Oremba spoiled the effort with a last-second game-winning goal for Spokane. Kraft was named third star of the game for his three-assist effort.

In his first WHL season, Kraft ranks third on the Wild with 22 points (7G-15A) in 25 games, trailing only Toll (25 points), and Shcherbyna (24 points).

The Wild acquired Kraft from the Victoria Royals in exchange for a fourth-round pick (2026) and a third-round pick (2027) on May 8, 2025. Prior to his acquisition by the Wild, Kraft was named the 2025 winner of the Mr. Hockey Award, presented annually by the Minnesota All Sports Alliance to the outstanding senior high school boys' hockey player in the state of Minnesota. Kraft earned the recognition after captaining Moorhead High School to a state championship while recording 95 points (46G-49A) in 31 games.

The Wild are 12-20-1-1 coming out of the weekend and return to action Wednesday, December 31 (5 p.m. PT), when they host the Seattle Thunderbirds (14-14-2-2) at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds

November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 8, 2025: Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild

December 15, 2025: Tyson Moss, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 22, 2025: Ludovic Perreault, Victoria Royals

WHEAT KINGS NETMINDER RUZICKA NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Brandon Wheat Kings netminder Filip Ruzicka has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 28, 2025.

The 17-year-old Ruzicka, who hails from Trinec, Czechia, was perfect in his lone appearance this weekend, turning aside 31 shots to blank the Moose Jaw Warriors by a 3-0 score Sunday, December 28, at Assiniboine Credit Union Place in Brandon.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound puckstopper was kept busiest during the second period of play, steering away 19 shots from the Moose Jaw offense to protect a 2-0 lead for the Wheat Kings. He rejected another eight shots during the third period as Brandon skated away with a 3-0 win. Ruzicka was named first star of the game as recognition for earning his first career WHL shutout

In his first WHL season, Ruzicka is 16-4-0-0 with a 2.86 goals-against average, .913 save percentage, and one shutout. His 16 victories are tied for the WHL lead with San Jos Sharks prospect Joshua Ravensbergen of the Prince George Cougars. Ruzicka's .913 SV% ranks fifth among all qualified WHL netminders.

Since making his WHL debut in a 4-3 win versus Vancouver on Friday, October 10, Ruzicka has been steady between the pipes for the Wheat Kings, leading the Club in appearances among goaltenders with 21. On 11 occasions, he has made 30 or more saves, including a season high 43 saves Saturday, November 15, in a 6-5 overtime triumph against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Ruzicka is currently riding a seven-game win streak, dating back to Wednesday, December 3.

Originally selected by the Wheat Kings in the second round (104th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Ruzicka is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Coming out of the weekend, the Wheat Kings (21-12-1-0) have won three straight games, having gone 9-1-0-0 over their previous 10 games. Brandon ranks fourth in the WHL's Eastern Conference.

Next up, Ruzicka and the Wheat Kings visit the Swift Current Broncos (8-24-1-0) Tuesday, December 30 (7 p.m. CT) at the InnovationPlex in Swift Current.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats

December 15, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

December 22, 2025: Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds







