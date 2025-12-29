Broncos Set for Big Four-Game Week

Published on December 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Swift Current Broncos face a demanding four-game week as they look to turn the page and build momentum heading into the heart of the season. The week features two road games, a key home matchup, and a home-and-home series to close things out.

Monday, Dec. 29, 7:00 PM at Prince Albert Raiders (Art Hauser Centre)

The week begins with a tough test against the Prince Albert Raiders. The Broncos will be looking to bounce back after a 7-1 loss to the Raiders on Saturday and are still searching for their first win against Prince Albert this season.

Swift Current is 0-4 against the Raiders and has been outscored 23-5 in those matchups. Prince Albert enters the game as one of the WHL's elite teams, currently sitting third overall in the league and second in the Eastern Conference. Defensively, the Raiders have been among the best, allowing just 90 goals against, the second-fewest in the WHL.

Tuesday, Dec. 30, 7:00 PM vs. Brandon Wheat Kings (InnovationPlex)

The Broncos return home Tuesday night to face the Brandon Wheat Kings in the third meeting between the two teams this season. The season series is tied 1-1, and this marks Brandon's first visit to the InnovationPlex this year.

The Wheat Kings come in red-hot, carrying a 21-12-1-0 record and riding a three-game winning streak. Brandon has gone 9-1 in its last ten games and boasts the league's second-best offense with 151 goals scored.

Friday, Jan. 2, 8:00 PM at Lethbridge Hurricanes (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Saturday, Jan. 3, 7:00 PM vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes (InnovationPlex)

The week wraps up with a home-and-home series against the Lethbridge Hurricanes. The two games will be the second and third meetings between the teams this season, with the Broncos holding a 1-0 edge in the season series.

Lethbridge enters the week with an 11-24-0-1 record and has gone 3-7 in its last ten games. While the Hurricanes have struggled at times this season, they are equally as hungry as the Broncos, who will look to take advantage of the opportunity to pick up valuable points both on the road and at home.







