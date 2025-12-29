Wild Forward Mason Kraft Named WHL's Sandman Rookie of the Week

WENATCHEE, Wash. - His team was off for nine days, and Mason Kraft was off for even longer than that. Coming out of the Christmas break, though, Kraft didn't miss a beat.

Kraft was named the WHL's latest Sandman Rookie of the Week thanks to two outstanding games this past weekend against the Spokane Chiefs, with a game-winning goal in Saturday's game at the Chiefs and three assists in Wenatchee's return to home ice at Town Toyota Center. He is the second Wild player to this month to be named the league's Rookie of the Week, after Boston Tait's selection three weeks ago.

The Moorhead, Minnesota native was out of the lineup for nearly three weeks due to illness and the Christmas break, but scored a goal at 2:21 of the third period Saturday, closing out a three-goal Wenatchee outburst that turned the tide in a 5-4 Wenatchee victory. He had assists on all three Wild goals Sunday, with two of the three coming on the power play. Sunday's game was his third three-point game this season, and his second three-assist game - his three points and three assists both equaled season highs in his first WHL campaign.

Kraft has had an impressive start to his WHL career, racking up seven goals and 15 assists in his first 25 appearances. His 22 points place him third on the Wenatchee roster going into the New Year's week, just three points off the pace.

One home game remains for Wenatchee in 2025, with a New Year's Eve bout against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday evening. Wednesday's game is also a Kids In Free night thanks to Numerica Credit Union. The opening puck drop at Town Toyota Center is scheduled for 5 p.m.

