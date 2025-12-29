Miller Records First WHL Hat Trick as Hawks Drop OT Decision

Published on December 29, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Ryan Miller recorded his first career natural hat trick and Jake Gustafson scored his 10th of the season off Carter Sotheran's 100th WHL assist, but the Hawks couldn't hold the lead as the Americans skated away with a 5-4 overtime win in Portland.

Game #35: Portland (4) vs. Tri-City (5)

SOG: POR (29) - TC (35)

PP: POR (1/5) - TC (0/3)

Saves: Chase (30) - Grout (25)

SCORING:

TC - Grady Martin (4) from David Byrne and David Krcal

POR - Ryan Miller (13) from Alex Weiermair and Will McLaughlin (power play)

TC - Crew Martinson (5) from Grady Martin and Charlie Elick

POR - Ryan Miller (14) from Carter Sotheran

TC - Savin Virk (16) from Connor Dale

POR - Ryan Miller (15) from Carter Sotheran and Cruz Chase

POR - Jake Gustafson (10) from Carter Sotheran and Cole Slobodian

TC - Gavin Garland (10) from Connor Dale and Savin Virk

TC - Jake Gudelj (3) from Carter Savage and Connor Dale

GAME SUMMARY:

Tri-City came out with momentum this afternoon in Portland, opening the scoring just over five minutes in to grab the early lead. The game stayed chippy, and the Hawks answered late in the period when Alex Weiermair centered a pass to Ryan Miller, who ripped a one-timer with 48 seconds left in the opening frame for his 13th of the season.

Portland dominated the second, peppering Americans' goaltender Ryan Grout with chances, but Grady Martin struck just after the second media timeout to restore Tri-City's lead. The Hawks kept pushing, and Miller cleaned up his own rebound in tight to tie the game at two with his second of the night.

Savin Virk opened the third-period scoring to give the Americans the lead again with his third goal in two games, but Miller answered once more. Taking a pass from Carter Sotheran in the slot, he snapped a shot over Grout's right pad to complete his first career WHL hat trick and knot the game at three. Portland took its first lead at 12:05 of the third when Jake Gustafson redirected Sotheran's point shot for the 4-3 advantage, marking Sotheran's 100th WHL assist.

With Grout pulled for the extra attacker, Gavin Garland jammed home the equalizer with one second remaining to force overtime. Just over two minutes into the extra frame, Jake Gudelj scored the winner on the backhand as Tri-City escaped with a 5-4 overtime victory in Portland.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks return to the Glass Palace on Wednesday for Tommy's Flockin' Eve presented by Toyota. Ring in New Year's Eve at the VMC as the Hawks host the Everett Silvertips with puck drop set for 5:00 p.m. Arrive early for the Toyota Fanfest and stay for the celebration, capped off with a postgame skate on the VMC ice alongside Winterhawks players as fans welcome the New Year on East Coast time.

